Chicken Salad Chick Prepares for Spartanburg Debut

AUBURN, Ala., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in South Carolina with a new restaurant slated to open in Spartanburg. Located in the newly constructed United Community Plaza at 449 East Main Street, the Spartanburg restaurant will feature outdoor patio seating for added convenience, in addition to catering and Quick Chick options for guests on the go.

Spearheading Chicken Salad Chick's expansion in South Carolina are long-time franchise owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality, LLC, who currently own and operate eleven additional Chicken Salad Chick restaurants, eight of which are located in South Carolina. With a background in sales and marketing, the team has not only built lasting, successful businesses, but have also cultivated a loyal team of employees and a passionate customer base that continues to fuel their growth throughout the Carolinas and beyond.

"Michelle and I have been a part of the Chicken Salad Chick family for six years now and as we prepare to open our twelfth restaurant, we can't help but reflect on our team's incredible journey with this brand," said Julie Beville. "From the opening of our very first location in Greenville in 2013 to bringing Chicken Salad Chick's craveable creations to Spartanburg, we've loved this brand from the very beginning and are grateful for the growth we've experienced over the years. Now, we are thrilled to be serving the Spartanburg community after popular demand right on the corner of Main Street and Pine!"

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 120 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Spartanburg is set to begin construction immediately and open in the United Community Plaza at 449 East Main Street. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 120 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

