Chicken Salad Chick Propels Expansion With Second Tennessee Opening In A Week

AUBURN, Ala., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its newest location in Memphis. The company-owned restaurant emphasizes the brand's rapid development throughout the state, with an additional location in Knoxville opening last week and a new restaurant in Germantown slated to open later this year. Located at 4562 Poplar Avenue, the new Memphis restaurant will open on Wednesday, May 23 and marks Chicken Salad Chick's 89th location in the U.S.

"Opening two new Tennessee restaurants within a week is a testament to our successful expansion strategy and growing customer base in the state," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Our brand continuously surpasses performance benchmarks in Tennessee, which has motivated us to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick's presence in the market. We look forward to serving residents across the Memphis community and are confident our warm, Southern dining experience will resonate with the city's rich and historical culture."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, May 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

– Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Thursday, May 24 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests at the opening to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. The first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio or Chick Special will receive a free large drink and Chick coozie.

– Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests at the opening to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. The first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio or Chick Special will receive a free large drink and Chick coozie. Friday, May 25 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will have a chance to "Meet the Chicks" over the next 12 months and will receive a free small Quick Chick of a different flavored chicken salad each month. Guests will also receive double points on all purchases.***

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will have a chance to "Meet the Chicks" over the next 12 months and will receive a free small Quick Chick of a different flavored chicken salad each month. Guests will also receive double points on all purchases.*** Saturday, May 26 – The first 100 guests to purchase 2 large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler. Guests will also receive double points on all purchases.

– The first 100 guests to purchase 2 large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler. Guests will also receive double points on all purchases. Monday, May 28 – All guests from 10a.m. – 3p.m. to purchase a meal valued at $5.99 or more will receive a free drink.

In addition to the in-store promotions, Chicken Salad Chick's grand opening celebration will continue with outdoor festivities in the restaurant parking lot from 3 – 8 p.m., including games, free samples and much more.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 89 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Memphis will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (901)-415-6286. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/28.

** 25 winners will be drawn at closing on grand opening day and announced via Facebook live. Winners will receive 1 large Quick Chick per month for the next 12 months.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemtion will start 5/28.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 85 restaurants in 9 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrode@fish-consulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-propels-expansion-with-second-tennessee-opening-in-a-week-300648684.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

