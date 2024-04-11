CHICKEN SALAD CHICK SERVING MORE OF THE LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, COMMUNITY WITH NEW OPENING IN ST. MATTHEWS

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on April 24th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is bringing its made-from-scratch favorites to St. Matthews, Kentucky, opening a fourth Louisville-area restaurant at 7900 Shelbyville Road in Oxmoor Center. Featuring a large private dining room and patio, Chicken Salad Chick of Louisville-St. Matthews is owned and operated by Karen and Jon Riddle, who got their start with the brand four years ago when they opened their first Chick restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The St. Matthews community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, April 24th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, April 24 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, April 25 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, April 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.** Saturday, April 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase 2 large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

Karen and Jon Riddle of Derby City Chicks, LLC brought Chicken Salad Chick to nearby Jeffersonville in 2020 after falling in love with the company's commitment to enriching lives and serving others. The husband-and-wife team feels grateful to the local community for embracing their business and can't wait to spread more of the brand's signature joy in St. Matthews.

"Jon and I were born and raised in this area and are thrilled to be expanding with Chicken Salad Chick in Louisville," said Karen Riddle, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Louisville-St. Matthews. "Oxmoor Center is an ideal location for us, with plenty of convenient parking, shopping and Top Golf nearby. Our large kitchen is going to allow us to fulfill lots of catering orders, in addition to serving this bustling community for lunch, dinner or on-the-go meals made from scratch."

The Riddles enjoy giving back to important causes. With the St. Matthews opening, they are supporting Blessings in a Backpack as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. Started in Louisville, Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

Chicken Salad Chick Louisville-St. Matthews will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickLouisvilleKYStMatthews.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

