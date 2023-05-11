CHICKEN SALAD CHICK SPREADING MORE SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY IN ILLINOIS WITH BLOOMINGTON GRAND OPENING

-Fast casual concept giving away free chicken salad for a year on May 23-

ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest Illinois location in Bloomington. This marks the brand's fifth restaurant in the state and the second for local franchise owner Yonas Hagos, who also owns the Chick in East Peoria. Located at 506 IAA Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Bloomington boasts a drive-thru and a spacious dining room for 80 guests. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on May 23; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Bloomington guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, May 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, May 24 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.**

Thursday, May 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

Friday, May 26 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE scoop of Classic Carol.**

Saturday, May 27 - The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

The Bloomington restaurant is owned and operated by Yonas Hagos of DLH Chicken Salad EP, who first joined the Chicken Salad Chick family in 2020 with the opening of the East Peoria location. Hagos has made a remarkable journey from the Sudan refugee camp of his childhood to fulfilling a lifelong dream of business ownership. Prior to his franchising career, he enlisted in the military following 9/11. Hagos completed tours in Germany, Kuwait, and Iraq, earning a Purple Heart for his brave service. Today, he is focused on his passion for service in the hospitality industry. In addition to the Chick, he owns multiple locations of Dunkin', Arby's and Smoothie King throughout central Illinois.

"I am thrilled to be growing with Chicken Salad Chick in the state where my love for foodservice began as a hardworking teenager in Wheaton," said Yonas Hagos, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Bloomington. "The focus on spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others can be felt the moment you walk through our doors. It's what drew me to the Chick in the first place. The East Peoria community has embraced our flavorful, made-from-scratch chicken salad and Southern charm, and I am confident that the people of Bloomington will equally enjoy this beloved brand."

Chicken Salad Chick in Bloomington will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBloomingtonIL.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 9:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

