Chicken Salad Chick Strengthens Presence In Texas With New Restaurant Opening In College Station

AUBURN, Ala., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant opening in College Station. Highlighting the brand's aggressive expansion plans and emphasizing the state's unlimited growth potential, the new College Station restaurant marks the brand's sixth opening in the state this year, with a location in Katy debuting last week. Located at 11655 FM 2154, the College Station restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on June 4th with free chicken salad for a year for the first 150 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, June 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 10 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 150 line can enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The College Station restaurant is owned and operated by first-time franchise owners Emile & Debbie Soulier and Thad & Marie Hoffpauir of Cajun Opportunity, LLC. Though new to franchising, the Hoffpauir's have more than two decades of restaurant management experience and are no strangers to Chicken Salad Chick, recently serving as the district manager and marketing manager of the Lafayette, Louisiana location. Eager to open their own Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, the Hoffpauir's joined together with Marie's parents, Emile and Debbie, to bring the brand's welcoming atmosphere and made from scratch chicken salad to the family's hometown of College Station.

"My wife and I absolutely adore Chicken Salad Chick and are elated to open a location of our own," said Thad Hoffpauir. "Knowing the brand as closely as we know our community, we are confident the brand will thrive in this unique city, which is home to one of the largest student populations in the country. We're excited to watch our family business grow and look forward to serving residents in the community for years to come."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 120 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast-casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in College Station will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 9p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCollegeStation/ . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 6/10.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must make a purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced on Facebook Live at the end of the day and will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 6/10.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCollegeStation/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 120 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

