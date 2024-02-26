CHICKEN SALAD CHICK SUCCESSFULLY EXPANDS FOOTPRINT, MENU IN 2023

Beloved Chicken Salad Brand Opens 32 New Restaurants, Surpassing 250+ Locations and Announces Nationwide Growth Strategy Targeting Expansion in Midwest, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic in 2024

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, continues to experience a consistent trajectory of growth as the brand sets its sights on another year of aggressive expansion in 2024. Closing out 2023 with 32 new restaurants opened, a more than 33 percent total unit count increase from the previous year, Chicken Salad Chick expanded its presence with new locations across 14 states, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. This expansion notably included the introduction of the first-ever Chicken Salad Chick in Colorado, making the fast casual concept now available in 18 states. The brand also signed 18 franchise agreements with both new and existing franchisees to develop 53 new restaurants over the next several years throughout states like Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland.

Further elevating its culinary offerings in 2023, Chicken Salad Chick made a significant stride with its debut of The Chick Melt, the brand's first melted specialty sandwich offering that sold over half a million Melt sandwiches following the October launch through end of the year. The hot new item can be customized by selecting from Chicken Salad Chick's 12+ chicken salad flavors or pimento cheese, combined with provolone cheese and served on a toasted, buttery croissant. Using state-of-the-art toaster technology, Chicken Salad Chick achieves the perfect fusion of a golden-brown, crispy exterior and a gooey, melted interior, providing a delightful new way to enjoy the brand's renowned made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors.

"Chicken Salad Chick has grown through the years with wonderful franchisees and corporate team members who share our purpose of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We accomplished another great year in 2023 with disciplined growth balanced between new and existing markets, and new and existing franchisees. We couldn't be more pleased with our brand's growth, and we look forward to a successful 2024."

Complementary to the Chick's developmental successes, the brand announced a remarkable $350 million in systemwide sales, marking a 15% surge from 2022 and reaching an AUV of nearly $1.5 million. On the heels of an incredibly successful 2023, Chicken Salad Chick is on pace to hit its goal of 40 additional stores opened by the end of this year, with plans to introduce the brand's cherished southern hospitality and niche offerings to brand-new markets, including New Mexico, Maryland and Fairfax County, VA.

Another notable development move in 2023 includes Chicken Salad Chick's acquisition of Atlanta bakery Piece of Cake, with the goal of expanding and enhancing its dessert menu across all 250+ locations. The deal was part of the brand's strategy to provide always fresh, made-from-scratch meals, incorporating Piece of Cake's hand-frosted cakes, which are baked from time-honored family recipes and traditional baking ingredients, as the signature dessert offering in Chicken Salad Chick restaurants.

Dedicated to serving their communities, Chicken Salad Chick restaurant teams engage in philanthropy by raising funds for local food banks and the national nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer through the annual Giving Card promotion. Since 2017, the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation has contributed over $2 million to these causes. In 2023, the annual Giving Card program alone gathered over $525,000, while the brand raised $40,000 through its annual Cookies for a CURE program.

Chicken Salad Chick has franchise availabilities in Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, where the brand currently operates, as well as in new development states such as Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Maryland. The company is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess high energy and enthusiasm for the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $750,000 and liquid assets of at least $250,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $762,000 - $980,000 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, visit https://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising/. For more information on the brand, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

