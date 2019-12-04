Chicken Salad Chick To Debut Third Cincinnati Restaurant This Year

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Ohio with its newest restaurant in Oakley. Located at 3365 Vandercar Way, the new company-owned restaurant will mark the brand's fourth location in the state and third in the Cincinnati area, following the recent openings in Anderson Township, Mason and Westerville. The Oakley restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on December 18 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"This year, we've been able to grow our Ohio presence from zero locations to four, in truly welcoming Cincinnati and Columbus communities," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "While our team has been diligently working to expand our footprint in the state, it's ultimately Chicken Salad Chick's devoted guests that propel our growth in the area. Day after day we see repeat customers bringing in new family, friends and co-workers, which has increased curiosity and demand for the brand in cities across Ohio. We are thrilled that our journey has brought us to Oakley and can't wait to see what the future holds."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, December 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Salad Chick tote bag. Friday, December 20 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, December 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick blanket.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 140 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Oakley will be open Monday – Saturday from 10a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com or follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/23.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 12/23.

***While supplies last. Includes a free beverage on the first visit but does not include unlimited refills.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickoakley/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 140 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

