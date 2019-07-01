Chicken Salad Chick To Expand Florida Presence With New Restaurant In St. Augustine

AUBURN, Ala., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its newest restaurant in St. Augustine. Marking the brand's third opening in Florida this year with existing locations in South Tampa and Vineland Pointe, the St. Augustine restaurant emphasizes Chicken Salad Chick's continued development efforts in the state with an additional restaurant in Windermere slated to open later this year. Located at 1000 South Ponce de Leon Boulevard, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on July 16 with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, July 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

The St. Augustine restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners David Harris, Ken Greene, Rand Jones and Bart Middlebrooks of Surechick LLC. The team has extensive experience in the franchising and foodservice industry, owning three additional Chicken Salad Chick locations across Georgia, as well as a Zaxby's restaurant and a Two Men and a Truck location. General Manager Laney Brittingham, who has worked alongside David and the team at the Albany location, will oversee operations at the St. Augustine restaurant.

"My partners and I opened our first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in 2015, and from that moment, we knew we wanted to bring the brand's made from scratch flavors and exceptional dining experience to additional communities," said David Harris. We're thankful for the opportunity to continue an amazing partnership with a brand that spreads joy to so many people and look forward to serving the residents in St. Augustine. We have no doubt that Chicken Salad Chick will make an impact in this community and we can't wait to welcome guests into our store."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 125 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in St. Augustine will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 7/22.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 7/22.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickStAugustine/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 125 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

