Chicken Salad Chick To Kick Off The New Year With Restaurant Opening In Houston

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant in Kingwood. Closing out a monumental year for Chicken Salad Chick with 40 restaurant openings, including three in the greater Houston area, the Kingwood restaurant showcases the brand's continuous growth and rapid development with an additional location in Tomball slated to open in early spring. The Kingwood restaurant, which is located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, will celebrate its grand opening on January 15 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, January 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich card redeemable on the next visit. Friday, January 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The Kingwood restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Investments, LLC. The duo has quickly expanded their presence in the Houston area with two Chicken Salad Chick openings in 2019 in College Park and Vintage Park and is rapidly expanding into 2020 with new restaurants debuting in Kingwood and Tomball. This rapid growth, coupled with their continued success, makes the partners' standouts in the restaurant industry, as reflected by Alleman's recent Most Valuable Performer win at the 2019 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference.

"2019 has been a whirlwind year for us and we can't wait to see what 2020 brings," said Jake Alleman. "With the opening of the new Kingwood restaurant, Cody and I now operate five Chicken Salad Chick locations across Texas and Louisiana and we couldn't be more proud. There is a certain level of satisfaction that comes from serving others and this ability to impact someone's day by simply providing a flavorful meal and comforting environment has fueled our desire to grow and fast. Kingwood residents are truly in for a treat."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 140 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Kingwood will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 1/20.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 1/20.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickkingwood/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 140 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

