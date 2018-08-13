Chicken Salad Chick To Make Debut In Hattiesburg

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Marking the brand's 93rd restaurant overall and second opening in 8 days, the Hattiesburg location reflects Chicken Salad Chick's explosive growth and aggressive development efforts throughout the South. Located at 3002 Hardy St., the Hattiesburg restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on August 29th, with four days of giveaways including free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, August 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a year –The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*

– Free Chicken Salad for a year –The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Thursday, August 30 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and coozie. The first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and a Popsocket.**

– Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and coozie. The first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and a Popsocket.** Friday, August 31 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free chick tumbler. The first 50 guests at 5p.m. will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free chick tumbler. The first 50 guests at will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Saturday, September 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Hattiesburg restaurant is owned and operated by husband-and-wife franchisees Blake and Shae Fuller of Taste and C, LLC. Blake was first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick when he met founder Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin while working as a food broker. He was immediately drawn to the brand's welcoming culture and mounting success, which fueled his desire to become a Chicken Salad Chick franchisee. After trying the food firsthand, the Fullers, along with their business partners David Stephens and Walt Marcello, decided to bring Chicken Salad Chick to more communities throughout Mississippi. With their first restaurant in Flowood experiencing great success, the Fullers are excited to open their second restaurant in Hattiesburg and have plans to open two additional locations in Jackson, Mississippi within the next year.

"Joining Chicken Salad Chick has been one of our greatest decisions," said Shae Fuller. "Since the opening of our first location, the amount of love and excitement we've seen from residents around Mississippi has been astounding. From the quaint dining atmosphere to the flavorful chicken salad recipes, guests embrace and adore what Chicken Salad Chick is all about. We are excited to share this one-of-a-kind experience with the residents of Hattiesburg and know the unique flavors will leave them speechless."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 93 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Hattiesburg will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (769)-390-7050. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 9/3.



** Eligible winners must make required purchase for all giveaways. Limit one giveaway per guest per purchase. Must be 16 years of age or older. Colors for tumblers will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickhattiesburg

