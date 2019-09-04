Chicken Salad Chick to Open 10th Restaurant In Texas

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in Texas with its newest restaurant in Burleson. Marking the brand's seventh Texas opening and third in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year, the Burleson restaurant continues a string of development in the state with restaurants in Arlington, Fort Worth and Kingwood slated to open later this year. Located at 264 Southeast John Jones Drive, the Burleson restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru, will open on September 18 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, September 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The franchise owners behind the newest Dallas-Fort Worth location are experienced multi-unit operators Meggie and John Schissler of J&M Hospitality, LLC. After working on Chicken Salad Chick's marketing team for two years, Meggie sought to open a restaurant of her own and alongside her husband John, opened the first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in the state of Texas. Three years later, the duo now owns and operates restaurants in Fort Worth, Hurst and Burleson with plans to open five additional restaurants over the next couple years. The Schissler's continued growth and success has made them standouts in the fast-casual industry, earning them a spot on QSR Magazine's 2019 Young Leaders to Watch list.

"After marketing this one-of-a-kind concept to cities across the Southeast, I couldn't wait for the day when Chicken Salad Chick would open in my home state of Texas," said Meggie Schissler. "Fast forward three years and John and I are celebrating our third grand opening with the brand and couldn't be happier. As much as Chicken Salad Chick has become a part of our lives, it's also become a staple in the lives of the communities we serve, and we're thrilled to expand that experience to the residents of Burleson."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 130 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Burleson will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

* Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 9/23.

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/23.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBurlesonTX/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 130 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

