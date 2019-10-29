Chicken Salad Chick To Open 14th Restaurant In Tennessee

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding its presence in Tennessee with its newest restaurant in Cleveland. Following the openings in Germantown and Cookeville earlier this year, the Cleveland restaurant marks the brand's 14th location in the state and will celebrate its grand opening on November 12. The new restaurant, which is located at 250 Paul Huff Parkway Northwest, will feature a drive-thru and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, November 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, November 13 ­– The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Thursday, November 14 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler. Friday, November 15 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat. Saturday, November 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.

The Cleveland restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Hudson Sandefur and Christy Eischeid of Cleveland Chick, LLC. Sandefur and Eischeid have nearly 30 years of experience in the fast-casual space, with Sandefur owning six Zaxby's locations across Alabama and Mississippi and Eischeid the previous owner of three Zaxby's locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee. With a desire to diversify their portfolio, they became Chicken Salad Chick franchisees and opened their first location in Cookeville earlier this year and are thrilled to be expanding to Cleveland.

"Hudson and I are so excited to continue our beautiful partnership with Chicken Salad Chick. We started off as fans of the brand's delectable chicken salad flavors and now proudly co-own two locations," said Christy Eischeid. "Since opening our Cookeville restaurant, we've learned that Chicken Salad Chick is so much more than a restaurant, it's also a place to create memories and build relationships. We've become a gathering place for friends and family, and we can't wait to offer this experience, as well as our made-from-scratch menu items, to the greater Cleveland community."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has over 135 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Cleveland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/18.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must make a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickclevelandtn/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 135 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

