Chicken Salad Chick to Open First Restaurant in Raleigh

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in North Carolina with its newest restaurant in Cary. Marking the brand's first restaurant in the greater Raleigh area and first in the Triangle region, the Cary opening comes just a month after the recent opening in High Point and highlights Chicken Salad Chick's continued development in North Carolina. Located at 302 Colonades Way Suite 202, the Cary restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on September 22 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following North Carolina's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Cary restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, September 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The Cary restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners John Schuster and Mike Saccone of S&S of Waverly Enterprises, LLC. The partners bring more than 55 years of foodservice experience to the brand, both previously working at Coca-Cola where they managed partnerships with restaurant concepts such as Wendy's and Little Caesars Pizza. Utilizing their backgrounds in business management, the new Raleigh residents plan to manage their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant alongside their wives, Joyce and Penny, and John's daughter, Alexis. Schuster and Saccone's family will oversee HR, operations and marketing, respectively.

"John and I have been looking to start the next chapter of our career but wanted to make sure that our next endeavor had purpose. When we were introduced to Chicken Salad Chick, we were immediately drawn to the brand's culture of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others, and jumped on the chance to open our own restaurant," said Mike Saccone. "Although we're new residents to the Raleigh area, John and I have been visiting for years and know the brand's community-centric values and southern-inspired, made-fresh daily menu will resonate well with the warm-hearted residents in the Triangle."

Following the opening of the Cary restaurant, Schuster and Saccone plan to open six additional Chicken Salad Chick locations in the Tri-County area over the next few years.

"I've known John and Mike for years through their association with The Coca-Cola Company and am so excited they and their families have decided to join Chicken Salad Chick to bring our wonderful brand to the communities of the Raleigh-Durham Triangle," adds Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.

Chicken Salad Chick in Cary will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 9/26.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/26.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCaryNC/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 165 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

