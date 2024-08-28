CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN FIRST RESTUARANT IN GREATER DENVER IN LITTLETON

Fast casual concept to celebrate the grand opening of its fourth restaurant in Colorado on September 10, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening its first location metro Denver, located at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive #320. The Littleton community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, September 10 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways featuring other locally owned small businesses. These include:

Tuesday, September 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, September 11 – The first guest in line will receive a self-care themed basket with gifts from local businesses. The next 99 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler Bag!**

– The first guest in line will receive a self-care themed basket with gifts from local businesses. The next 99 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler Bag!** Thursday, September 12 – The first guest in line will receive a pet themed basket with gifts from local businesses. The next 99 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Dog Water Bowl!**

– The first guest in line will receive a pet themed basket with gifts from local businesses. The next 99 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Dog Water Bowl!** Friday, September 13 – The first guest in line will receive a for-the-home themed basket with gifts from local businesses. The next 99 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tervis Tumbler.**

– The first guest in line will receive a for-the-home themed basket with gifts from local businesses. The next 99 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tervis Tumbler.** Saturday, September 14 – The first guest in line will receive a foodie themed basket with gifts from local businesses. The next 99 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chick Meal on their next visit!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Littleton is owned by Maureen McFerson with support from her husband, Luke Hadden. Maureen first discovered the brand while attending the University of Georgia. Although the franchise had not yet reached Athens during her time there, she became a fan after dining at the locations in Columbus and LaGrange while visiting her in-laws. With over a decade of experience as a R&D and Quality scientist, mainly with global pizza chains, Maureen felt confident in her ability to open her own franchise. Operating Chicken Salad Chick of Littleton will also be a family effort, with her mom managing catering and her children serving as chief taste testers.

"Luke and I are thrilled to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Littleton this September," said Maureen McFerson, owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Littleton. "From the moment I first tried Chicken Salad Chick, I knew I had found a restaurant that offered more than just delicious, made-from-scratch food. It brought a sense of comfort and home, and that's the experience we want to create for our customers. My goal is to provide a space where the community can come together and leave feeling better than when they came. I can't wait to connect with our neighbors and share our delicious menu items with them soon!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Littleton location offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options. The Littleton opening marks the brand's fourth location in Colorado, following recent openings in Greeley, Colorado Springs and Windsor, with one on the horizon in Johnstown.

"We're excited to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick in Colorado," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Cities like Littleton and Denver, with their vibrant and growing food scenes, are perfect locations for our restaurants. That's why we're eager to introduce Chicken Salad Chick to these communities. Maureen and Luke have already demonstrated their excellence as franchise owners, and we're confident they'll uphold our mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others in the community. We look forward to having them bring the Chicken Salad Chick experience to both new and returning guests statewide."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Littleton team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Littleton, the restaurant will be raising money for The Backpack Society, a volunteer and community supporting nonprofit food pantry with a mission to eliminate food insecurity for children. A cause near and dear to Maureen and Luke, Chicken Salad Chick of Littleton will help collect food donations and raise funds for over 20 schools where students are facing food insecurity in the Littleton Public and Douglas County Schools.

Supporting small, local and women-owned businesses is also very important to Maureen. She has been overwellmed with the support and inclusion that the Littleton business community offers. "I'm thrilled to partner some of my favorite local businesses to make our guests feel extra special during grand opening week. Countless local and women-owned businesses have all graciously donated items for gift baskets for the first person in line each day.

Chicken Salad Chick of Littleton will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present, per day.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

