CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN NEW LOCATION IN PARRISH AS FLORIDA EXPANSION CONTINUES

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on December 16, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a new restaurant in Parrish, located at 8730 US-301 N. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, December 16, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, December 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, December 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase any meal with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase any meal with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!** Thursday, December 18 – 10am – Opening Celebration The first 50 guests in line will receive a FREE Clear Chick Tumbler with a purchase of any meal with two sides!** 4pm – Dinner Rush Giveaway The first 25 guests at 4pm will receive a FREE Gray Chick Tumbler with handle with a purchase of any meal with two sides!**

– Friday, December 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!*** Saturday, December 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase any meal with one side will receive a FREE meal with one side on a future visit!****

Chicken Salad Chick of Parrish marks the second location owned and operated by franchise owner, Karen Jordan. Through her franchise group, Manasota Chick, LLC., Karen also owns and operates the Bradenton restaurant at 5434 Lockwood Ridge Rd, which opened in 2022. She remains committed to growing the brand and sharing the warm Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick brings to Manatee County.

"I'm incredibly excited to open our second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant here in Manatee County," said Karen Jordan, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Parrish. "This journey with the brand has already been so rewarding, and expanding into Parrish felt like the natural next step. The community has that charming, small-town feel while being right in the middle of tremendous growth between Sarasota and Tampa, making it one of Florida's fastest growing areas. I'm so grateful for the support we've received so far and can't wait to welcome the Parrish community to our new location."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Parrish restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, outdoor patio, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in Florida means a great deal to us," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Parrish is an area we've grown to love. It's a vibrant and fast-growing community, known for its small-town charm and strong sense of community – qualities that perfectly reflect the welcoming, family-oriented spirit of our brand. We're confident Karen's experience and passion will quickly make the Parrish restaurant a local favorite. We look forward to watching her introduce more communities across Florida to the Chicken Salad Chick experience."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Parrish team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Parrish, the restaurant will be raising money for Feeding Empty Little Tummies (F.E.L.T.), a backpack program that feeds homeless and food insecure students on the weekends.

Chicken Salad Chick of Parrish will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickParrishFL/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or any item of greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase any meal with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two Large Quick Chicks of any flavor chicken salad or pimento cheeses. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase a meal with one side. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

