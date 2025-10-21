CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN SEVENTH COLORADO LOCATION IN MONUMENT

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on October 28, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a new restaurant in Monument, located at 810 Sky Vista Point. The Monument team is inviting the community to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, October 28, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, October 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, October 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with lid & straw.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with lid & straw.** Thursday, October 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler.***

– The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler.*** Friday, October 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.** Saturday, November 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 20oz Chick Tumbler.**

Chicken Salad Chick of Monument is owned and operated by Kirsten Garrett and her mother, Judy DeVincentis. This new location marks the duo's third restaurant opening, with two other locations in Colorado Springs at 5660 Barnes Road and 9291 Highland Ridge Heights at Briargate. Kirsten first discovered Chicken Salad Chick during her time in the Air Force while stationed in Alabama, where she quickly became a frequent guest. She was captivated by the brand's signature hospitality, fresh flavors, and warm, inviting atmosphere

"We're so proud to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's presence here in Colorado," said Kirsten Garrett, franchise owner, Chicken Salad Chick of Monument. "What started as my personal love for the brand has grown into a true passion for creating community through our restaurants. Chicken Salad Chick offers something special for everyone, and I'm thrilled to keep sharing that experience with both new and familiar guests."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Monument restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Colorado continues to be a key growth market for Chicken Salad Chick, and we're excited to further expand our reach along the I-25 corridor with the Monument restaurant," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Kirsten and Judy have been incredible partners, and their commitment to both the brand and the Colorado Springs area truly stands out. We're confident their success will continue and look forward to celebrating with them at the grand opening."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Monument team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Monument, the restaurant will be raising money for Tri-Lakes Care, a local no-cost market that provides fresh and non-perishable foods, along with essential household items, to community members in need.

Chicken Salad Chick of Monument will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00am – 8pm. For more information, visit https://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on the giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMonumentCO/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line, download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

** Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. Not valid in drive thru.

*** Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two Large Quick Chicks of any flavor chicken salad, pimento cheese, or egg salad. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. Not valid in drive thru.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 315 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick