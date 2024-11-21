Chicken Salad Chick welcomes Brunswick community to new location, Dec. 10

Fast-casual eatery celebrates grand opening with specials and giveaways

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, continues to expand its footprint in Georgia with the opening of its newest location in Brunswick. This marks the brand's 46th location in the state, offering its beloved made-from-scratch chicken salad and a range of fresh menu options. Located at 495 Canal Road, directly across from Canal Crossing shopping center, the Brunswick restaurant will officially open its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. The celebration kicks off with special promotions, including free chicken salad for a year for the first 100 guests who purchase The Chick.

Chicken Salad Chick offers an inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of chicken salad flavors, sandwiches, soups and sides. With dine-in, takeout and drive-thru options available, the restaurant provides convenient and delicious meals for individuals and families on the go.

In keeping with its commitment to community, Chicken Salad Chick will donate proceeds from its pre-opening events to FaithWorks Ministry, an organization focused on offering support and services to those in need through outreach, community programs and spiritual guidance. The brand is dedicated to making a positive impact through charitable contributions and volunteerism.

"Delicious meals have always brought friends and families together, and we're excited to continue growing and bringing Chicken Salad Chick to our most developed state," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "The Brunswick location is a fantastic opportunity to expand in coastal Georgia, and we look forward to serving our neighbors with the same heartfelt service that our guests have come to know and love."

Operating hours for the Brunswick location will be Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy signature chicken salad, fresh side salads, gourmet soups and delicious desserts, including an expanded dessert menu featuring cakes and other sweet treats.

To celebrate Brunswick's grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick will offer additional giveaways throughout the first week:

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Free Chicken Salad Chick for a Year: Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase The Chick at the Brunswick grand opening to win FREE chicken salad for a year! *





Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Free 40oz Tumbler with handle: Be one of the first 50 guests and receive a FREE 40oz Tumbler with Handle with the purchase of the Chick Trio. **





Thursday, Dec. 12 – Free Wooden Cutting Board: Be one of the first 50 guests and receive a FREE Wooden Chick Cutting Board with the purchase of two large Quick Chicks. ***





Friday, Dec. 13 – Free Tote Bag: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. and receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag with the purchase of the Chick Trio. **





Saturday, Dec. 14 – Free Chick Collapsible Cooler: Be one of the first 50 guests and receive a FREE Large Chick Collapsible Cooler with the purchase of two large Quick Chicks.***

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year rewards program on Grand Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. Guests are required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended to be among the first 100 guests in line. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m., each guest will be assigned a number by the Chicken Salad Chick team corresponding to their place in line. At 10 a.m., guests may purchase The Chick and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App on Monday following Grand Opening Day. Guest 1 will receive 1 free Large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks; Guests 2-100 will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months!* Must download the Chicken Salad Chick App, and be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Guest must purchase The Chick at the Grand Opening to enter.

**Guests 16 years or older must buy The Chick Trio or a higher-value item to qualify, limit one per guest, and cannot be combined with other offers.

***Guests 16 years or older must buy two Large Quick Chicks or a higher-value item to qualify, limit one per guest, and cannot be combined with other offers.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 275 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fastcasual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for more information.

