CHICKEN SALAD CHICK'S SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY EXPANDS IN VIRGINIA WITH NEW LOCATION IN NORFOLK

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its newest opening in Norfolk, Virginia, which expands the brand's presence to seven total locations in the state. Located at 1200 W 26th Street between Ghent and Old Dominion University, the Norfolk-Railyard Chick boasts a large outdoor patio for families and guests to enjoy. The community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Norfolk-Railyard guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, Dec. 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick beach towel.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick beach towel.** Thursday, Dec. 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick collapsible cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick collapsible cooler.** Friday, Dec. 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tumbler.**

The Norfolk-Railyard Chicken Salad Chick is owned and operated by experienced franchisees Melissa Holt and Chris Carnes who came together in this new partnership, Carmel Chick, LLC. Holt opened her first location in Hampton in 2021, and Carnes opened his first location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2022. They both believe whole-heartedly in the brand's purpose to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others. The opening of the Norfolk-Railyard location is a testament to their commitment to the community and to bringing joy through delicious food to even more patrons in Virginia.

"It's a privilege to spread the mission of Chicken Salad Chick here in Norfolk, and I feel truly grateful for the opportunity to bring the best chicken salad to even more people throughout Virginia. We're excited to bring the delicious flavors that Chicken Salad Chick has become known for in Hampton to the other side of the water," explained Melissa Holt, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick Norfolk-Railyard. "Our commitment to serving exceptional food with a side of Southern hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to creating memorable dining experiences for our new friends and neighbors in Norfolk."

Chicken Salad Chick enjoys giving back to important causes throughout the year, raising funds to help cure cancer and supporting local food charities in its restaurant communities. With the latest opening in Norfolk-Railyard, the local team will be supporting With Intentional Kindness and Support (WINKS), a nonprofit, charitable organization with a mission to provide support for and enhance the quality of life of patients and caregivers of the brain tumor community. This organization was chosen by the general manager of the Norfolk location, who has a personal connection to the challenges of brain cancer within their family.

Chicken Salad Chick in Norfolk-Railyard will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickNorfolkVARailyard.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

