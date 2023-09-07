CHICKIE'S AND PETE'S NAMED AS THE FIRST EVER OFFICIAL SPORTS BAR OF THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AHEAD OF THE 2023-2024 FOOTBALL SEASON

Chickie’s & Pete’s

07 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint announcement today, The Philadelphia Eagles and Chickie's & Pete's announced Chickie's has been named the first official Sports Bar of the Philadelphia Eagles. Chickie's was previously named ESPN's top Sports Bar in North America. Chickie's & Pete's is home of World Famous Crabfries®.

 "We have enjoyed a long friendship and partnership with Chickie's and Pete's," said Eagles President Don Smolenski. "From the days of the Crabfry report at Veterans Stadium, to the 20 years at Lincoln Financial Field, Chickie's and Pete's has taken care of Eagles everywhere – players and fans!" "We are proud to have the number one sports bar, not only in Philadelphia, but in North America, as an official partner."

"The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most iconic franchises in the NFL. Being able to continue our partnership with the Eagles and to be part of the magic they create every football season is an amazing experience for our Chickie's and Pete's team and our loyal customers," said Pete Ciarrocchi, CEO and Chairman of Chickie's and Pete's.

This major announcement comes ahead of the 2023 NFL Season where once again the Eagles are one of the most anticipated teams to watch coming off their third NFC Championship and 2022 Super Bowl appearance.

Philadelphia Eagles alumni players Ike Reese and Jason Avant celebrated this announcement at Chickie's and Pete's flagship location in South Philadelphia along with Eagles Cheerleaders, Pep Band, and mascot Swoop.

www.ChickiesandPetes.com

ABOUT CHICKIE'S AND PETE'S

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-based crab house and sports bar with full service locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and two brand-new locations in Nevada. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's began as a single corner bar in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. It's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® concession locations can be found in stadiums, areas, boardwalks, and amusement parks throughout the country. Chickie's & Pete's is a leader in forging innovative strategic partnerships and utilizing technology to bring together casual dining with interactive sports entertainment. The company combines family-based values with a love of all things sports and entertainment in each of its locations. Learn more at chickiesandpetes.com

