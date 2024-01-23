MEDIA ALERT: Game Day Standard Launch Event for Educational Equity
23 Jan, 2024, 14:12 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
The Chris Long Foundation, Chickie's and Pete's, and Yards Brewing Co.
WHAT:
Launch event for Game Day Standard, a re-branded Philly Standard beer, in a partnership aimed at supporting educational equity in Philadelphia through the Chris Long Foundation's EdZone initiative. The event will feature appearances by Chris Long, two-time Super Bowl Champion and former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, alongside representatives from Yards Brewing Co. and Chickie's & Pete's.
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024, from 5:30-7:30 PM
WHERE:
Chickie's and Pete's South Philly location
1526 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
WHY:
To celebrate the collaboration between the Chris Long Foundation, Chickie's and Pete's, and Yards Brewing Co. in support of the Foundation's EdZone initiative, aimed at expanding educational equity in Philadelphia. A portion of the proceeds from Game Day Standard sales will directly support the essential needs program of EdZone in Philadelphia.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
The launch promises a delightful mix of fun and philanthropy. Game Day Standard will subsequently be available at all full-service Chickie's & Pete's locations. This event not only symbolizes a shared commitment to the community but also provides a tangible way for Philadelphians to contribute to this cause.
SOURCE Chickie’s & Pete’s
