CHIGEE AIO-6 Smart Riding System Now Available at Chigee.com After Crowdfunding Success

From Crowdfunding Success to Global Release

CHIGEE AIO-6 Smart Riding System Now Available at the Official Website Chigee.com

The AIO-6 drew significant attention during its crowdfunding phase, where more than 2,450 backers pledged over USD 1 million to support the project and validated its vision for smarter, safer motorcycling. With the campaign successfully completed, CHIGEE is now bringing the AIO-6 to a wider audience through its official website.

Smarter, Safer, and Built for Every Ride

The AIO-6 introduces a new era of intelligent riding with its 6-inch ultra-bright IP69K display, seamless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, and quick-release mounting options.

Key features include:

Ultra-Bright 6-Inch Display: 2300-nit sunlight-readable screen with glove-friendly interface ensures clear visibility in all conditions.

2300-nit sunlight-readable screen with glove-friendly interface ensures clear visibility in all conditions. Universal CG Quick-Release (Optional): Detach and carry easily, or move the AIO-6 between bikes in seconds.

Detach and carry easily, or move the AIO-6 between bikes in seconds. BMW Quick-Release (Optional): Direct fit with BMW Nav Prep 5/6 for Wonder Wheel control and real-time bike data.

Direct fit with BMW Nav Prep 5/6 for Wonder Wheel control and real-time bike data. Smart Connectivity & Safety: LTE and MAX editions support Bluetooth ® , Wi-Fi, and optional 4G with live tracking, SOS, and BSD alerts.

LTE and MAX editions support Bluetooth , Wi-Fi, and optional 4G with live tracking, SOS, and BSD alerts. Durable, Rider-Focused Design: IP69K-certified, built to resist rain, dust, and high-pressure conditions.

A Complete Riding Companion

CHIGEE's mission has always been to empower riders with technology that enhances both safety and freedom. The AIO-6 continues this mission by combining navigation, communication, entertainment, and recording into one integrated platform.

"We created the AIO-6 to be more than just a display – it's a complete riding companion," said the CHIGEE team. "The support we received during crowdfunding has been incredible, and now we are excited to make the AIO-6 officially available to riders everywhere."

Availability

The AIO-6 Smart Riding System is officially on sale starting today at CHIGEE's official website. Riders can also find accessories such as handlebar mounts, tire pressure monitors, and cameras to customize their setup.

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE is a technology company dedicated to developing smart riding systems and motorcycle accessories that enhance safety, performance, and riding enjoyment. With a global community of passionate riders, CHIGEE continues to push the boundaries of connected motorcycling.

