Childhelp Launches "15 Seconds to Safety" Campaign with Support from Claire Holt, Dolph Lundgren, Mena Suvari, and Other Advocates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 15 seconds, a report of child abuse is made in the United States. To highlight the urgency of that reality and the power of taking action, Childhelp, a national nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, is launching the campaign "15 Seconds to Safety."

The campaign challenges the public to consider how even a brief moment, such as the time it takes to watch a 15-second social media video, can protect a child. On the 15th of each month, Childhelp's community will use their platforms to encourage viewers to support Childhelp's lifesaving services.

Participating in the campaign are Actress Claire Holt, Actor and Filmmaker Dolph Lundgren, and Actress and Author Mena Suvari, among others, each lending their platform to amplify the message that child abuse is both widespread and preventable.

"Childhelp has been protecting children for decades, and I'm proud to lend my voice to amplify their mission," says Lundgren. "The 15 Seconds to Safety campaign is a powerful reminder that awareness and action, even in a few seconds, can help protect a child. I know that from personal experience."

"Child abuse thrives in silence," says Childhelp Chief Operating Officer Michael Medoro. "This campaign is about disrupting that silence and reminding people that awareness, education, and support can have a lasting impact on a child's life."

To learn more about Childhelp's 15 Seconds to Safety campaign or to support Childhelp's mission, visit //www.childhelp.org/15-seconds

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 14 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp.

