ChildLife Foundation Has Selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Help Expand Life-Saving Operations

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChildLife Foundation (ChildLife), a not-for-profit healthcare organization in Pakistan that has saved lives of over three million children to-date, has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its third party hospital management system application. As a result, ChildLife has significantly increased the utilization of the application by improving its availability and performance, at a reduced cost. This is helping it direct the maximum amount of funding and resource towards achieving its mission: providing quality and free-of-cost emergency healthcare to every child in Pakistan.

ChildLife operates in 21 hospitals with 10 state-of-the-art, model emergency rooms in all public-teaching hospitals across Sindh and Baluchistan provinces and 11 telemedicine satellite centers serving far-flung areas, providing services that typically help save one million lives annually. ChildLife has been expanding its operations exponentially since its inception in 2010. To continue this, it needed a stable, secure and scalable platform to underpin its hospital management information system and support this ongoing growth.

"Preventable deaths claim the lives of hundreds of children annually in Pakistan, with pneumonia alone killing 92,000 children annually. Our aim is to save as many of them as possible by making rapid access to free-of-cost and quality emergency medical care possible across the country," said Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO - ChildLife Foundation. "Knowing that our hospital management system application is running on a reliable, performant and secure cloud like Oracle Cloud, gives us peace of mind and allows us to ensure that the majority of our funding goes towards delivering an efficient healthcare system."

ChildLife has made significant savings by deploying Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help it future-proof its IT infrastructure, instead of upgrading its on-premises solution. Additionally, Oracle Cloud will help deliver the performance and scalability needed to run demanding workloads and maximize the availability of data and applications, as well as provide a disaster recovery site.

"Transforming the future of healthcare can be achieved by leveraging the latest technology to deliver high-quality patient care at a reduced cost. While this is true globally, it specifically applies to a country like Pakistan, where resources are limited," said Amer Khan, Senior Sales Director, Technology Business, Oracle Pakistan. "We are delighted to help ChildLife Foundation build a reliable and highly available healthcare platform using Oracle's cloud offerings that will help provide patient-centered, value-based care, enabling the foundation to continue to expand its healthcare network without worrying about the security, scalability and performance issues."

The contract was awarded to Oracle in August earlier this year and went live in October 2020.

About ChildLife Foundation

ChildLife Foundation was formed in 2010 with a vision to alleviate healthcare issues in Pakistan and to provide every child in the nation with quality and affordable healthcare facilities. Our network of Emergency Rooms (ER) and Telemedicine Satellite Centres (TSC) is equipped with cutting edge technology and is subject to constant innovations and improvements. We are providing a full spectrum of medical care from Emergency Rooms and Primary care Clinics and Preventive Health Program. All our initiatives are backed by our spirit of compassion and our dedication to serve an excellent level of care to our children. For more information please visit www.childlifefoundation.org.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

