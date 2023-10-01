Children at Big Blue Marble Academy Eagerly Embrace Exciting Fall Activities

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

01 Oct, 2023, 14:03 ET

Fall is a Time for Curiosity, Compassion and Learning for Local Preschoolers 

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is igniting the spirit of learning as local children eagerly embrace the fall season and jump into a world of exciting activities.

Continue Reading
Little learners at Big Blue Marble Academy enjoy hands-on activities that ignite their love of learning.
Little learners at Big Blue Marble Academy enjoy hands-on activities that ignite their love of learning.

Big Blue Marble Academy fosters an environment where children's curiosity and enthusiasm for learning flourish through the overall mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts. This fall, young students are excitedly diving into a multitude of enriching activities that make this back-to-school season truly memorable.

Grounded in research-based early learning theories and best practices, Big Blue Marble Academy provides a nurturing and stimulating environment where children prepare academically and develop socially and emotionally, setting a strong foundation for their educational journey.

The play-based global curriculum empowers young learners to unlock their fullest potential, while the character development program emphasizes values such as mindfulness and compassion. Service learning through Heart Projects teaches children the importance of giving back, equipping them to become engaged, caring members of their local, national, and global communities.

Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy, emphasizes, "Big Blue Marble Academy is dedicated to providing an educational experience that sparks children's curiosity and enthusiasm for learning. As we enter the fall season, we are thrilled to witness the students eagerly participating in a wide range of activities that enrich their lives and instill in them a love for exploration and discovery."

BBMA is firmly committed to nurturing the minds and hearts of the students. Big Blue Marble Academy's goal is to create a learning environment that encourages children to thrive academically and emotionally, setting the stage for a bright future.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy and its programs, please visit www.bigbluemarbleacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 59 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

Also from this source

Cookies for a Cause: Big Blue Marble Academy Celebrates a Heartfelt Success in Giving Back

Big Blue Marble Academy Invites Families to Explore New Child Care Center in Apopka, FL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.