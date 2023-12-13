Children's Autism Therapy Group Expands Services for Rockford Families

News provided by

Caravel Autism Health

13 Dec, 2023, 13:40 ET

ROCKFORD, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is debuting a redesigned therapy clinic and has added new specialists to meet demand from local families. Caravel will host a grand opening today at its revamped clinic at 6565 E. State Street, one of two it operates in Rockford.

Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which helps children with autism learn to connect with the world around them. ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to increase language and communication skills, improve focus, and decrease unwanted behaviors. It is recognized for its effectiveness by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Caravel's clinic is filled with spaces especially designed for children with autism. Each room is a designated learning environment where children focus on specific skill building:

  • In the Motor Skills Room, they learn gross and fine motor skills on specialized equipment including swings and a rock-climbing wall.
  • In the Daily Living Skills Room, therapists teach adaptive skills like using the kitchen.
  • The School Ready Room simulates the classroom environment and helps kids prepare to learn in a peer group setting.
  • The Sensory Room features special lighting, audio, and rest areas.

"ABA therapy changes lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "It helps children reach their greatest potential, which is why we focus on bringing resources and expertise to communities where there is need."

"We've had tremendous demand since we first opened our doors here," explained Jessica Popilek-Ayling, BCBA, LPC, Caravel's clinic director at the newly redesigned Rockford site. "We're excited to be adding team members and debuting this state-of-the-art clinic that will improve the lives of local children."

In addition to customized ABA therapy, Caravel's autism specialists offer evaluation, diagnosis, and family support services. For more information, call 815-792-5019 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health 

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

Also from this source

New Autism Therapy Clinic for Children in the Tri-State Area to Host Grand Opening

New Autism Therapy Clinic for Children in the Tri-State Area to Host Grand Opening

Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on...
Autism Specialists to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Therapy Clinic for Children in the Tri-State Area

Autism Specialists to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Therapy Clinic for Children in the Tri-State Area

Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.