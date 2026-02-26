New book 'The Oceans and Deserts Stock Exchange' proposes a market-driven solution to defeat climate change without economic collapse

Award-winning author and financial executive James Michael Matthew introduces a financial model that places humanity and the planet in long-term symbiotic balance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of intensifying global debate over climate change — and growing skepticism toward existing solutions — James Michael Matthew presents a strikingly different answer. Rather than relying on carbon credits, net-zero mandates, or economic restraint, the author outlines a comprehensive, market-based system capable of financing climate solutions that physically work in his latest book, "The Oceans and Deserts Stock Exchange: Financing Planetary Equilibrium With Humanity" (published by Archway Publishing).

"The Oceans and Deserts Stock Exchange" presents what Matthew describes as a business plan for defeating climate change through market mechanisms that can be broadly adopted without undermining national or global economies. This book is the continuation of Matthew's long-term research into climate solutions that are not only environmentally viable but also economically acceptable on a global scale. While most people want to protect and restore the planet, they lack a practical way to participate meaningfully. The author argues that climate change cannot be solved through isolated actions or purely philanthropic efforts, but instead requires a financial structure capable of engaging billions of people, institutions, and governments at once.

"This book is a business plan to develop the economic part of creating this symbiotic equilibrium between humanity and the planet," Matthew states. "This business plan and economic model will enable the billions of people on the planet to be a part of this symbiotic equilibrium. After we demonstrate how the economic part can and will work, the philanthropic and spiritual parts will follow on their own."

"The Oceans and Deserts Stock Exchange" challenges the notion that climate change solutions must be economically destructive and instead reframes climate action as the greatest investment opportunity of the modern era. Initially focused on the United States, the framework described in the book is designed to expand globally, offering what Matthew characterizes as the greatest social and economic opportunity since the Louisiana Purchase — one that addresses climate change while strengthening, rather than weakening, modern economies.

James Michael Matthew is an award-winning author, financial executive, and industrialist with over 40 years of experience. He is the Founder and Chairman of JM Prophecies Corporation. His company's mission is "Tackling the Major Challenges of Our Times and Building The Selfless Economy." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a master's in biotechnology enterprise and Entrepreneurship, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a bachelor's from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Mr. Matthew has completed postgraduate studies in Law and Sustainability and the Future of Sustainable Business at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, the University of Oxford, and Artificial Intelligence Implications for Business Strategy at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

