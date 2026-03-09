New Children's Book Turns Laundry Day into a Laugh-out-Loud Adventure

Author Amy Dost brings imagination and humor to an everyday household chore

SEATTLE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big-kid jobs such as laundry can be made into silly adventures with a little playfulness and imagination. With a background in Early Childhood Education and Linguistics, author Amy Dost introduces her new children's picture book, "Silly, Silly Sock Monster," designed to bring children into the fold of ordinary household tasks and responsibilities.

This book introduces readers to the everyday mystery we have all experienced: sock matches going missing on laundry day. With playful rhythm and memorable rhymes, readers follow a young boy through colorful illustrations as he helps with family laundry and notices socks disappearing. Mom blames the mischievous "Sock Monster," and soon the whole family is mismatched or barefoot. The boy is determined to not give up until he finds the missing socks.

"I've had this idea since my early 20s, after living on my own and realizing that socks always go missing, no matter how organized you are," Dost says. "Growing up in a house of nine, I thought the sheer volume of socks was the reason, but soon I realized everyone is visited by this mystery I called the sock monster."

Crafted for kids and families, Dost invites readers to embrace humor and whimsy as they tackle chores and challenges. An ideal pick for story time at home or in young classrooms.

"I wanted to create a story that's fun," says Dost. "Where kids can laugh and imagine but also see that even everyday routines can spark curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving."

"Silly, Silly Sock Monster"

By Amy Dost

ISBN: 9781665774024 (softcover); 9781665766241 (hardcover); 9781665766234 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Amy Dost has a background in early childhood education and linguistics. As a natural lover of books, she enjoys reading aloud to children and is always creating rhymes and songs throughout the day with her son. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861753-silly-silly-sock-monster.

