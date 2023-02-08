Children's Cancer Center Announces Vantagepoint A.I. As February Partner Of The Month

Since 2019, Vantagepoint A.I. has shown their support by donating regularly and making instrumental contributions that move the Children's Cancer Centre mission forward.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. President, Lane Mendelsohn has a mission to empower traders daily, and the team has a special place in their heart for empowering the community too. The entire company continues to take this belief one step further in their initiative to set an example his family can follow.

The Children's Cancer Center is the only program like it in the country and they serve about 1,000 families on an on-going basis. The organization recognizes that when a child is diagnosed with cancer or a chronic blood disorder, the entire family is actually diagnosed. This amazing organization steps up and immediately begins to help the entire family with emotional, financial, and educational support.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. explains, "I'm a cancer survivor myself. Knowing firsthand about cancer and what it takes for the individual and their family to go through the experience, I'm especially thoughtful of what it's like for kids and their families. And that's what led us to our ongoing commitment to help the Children's Cancer Center in the first place".

Mendelsohn continues, "If my company can be successful, I can show my appreciation and gratitude by fulfilling the need that the community has by giving back. It's also important for me because I know it means a lot to my employees to be a part of an organization that is socially responsible and does good things for people in need."

To learn more about the partnership between the Children's Cancer Center and Vantagepoint A.I. visit here.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades.

Founded over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint A.I. is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 80 team members and has traders in more than 120 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other charities. To see how artificial intelligence can help traders trade smarter, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media Contact: Jordan Youtz, [email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software