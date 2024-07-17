Vantagepoint A.I. Recognized as Best Stock Market Forecasting & Analysis Software Company - Southern USA

A selection committee from Acquisition International has recognized VantagePoint, the first A.I. powered software for independent traders.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquisition International has recognized VantagePoint as the "Best Stock Market Forecasting & Analysis Software Company – Southern USA" as part of this year's 2024 Global Excellence Awards. Each year, this program honors innovative companies driving change.

Louis Mendelsohn founded Vantagepoint A.I. over 40 years ago, leveraging his expertise from Carnegie Mellon to empower independent traders. In the late 1980s, he transitioned from strategy backtesting to A.I.-driven market forecasting, which led to the launch of VantagePoint Software in 1991. This pioneering software introduced A.I.-based trading tools with a proven predictive accuracy of up to 87.4%. Vantagepoint has since established itself as the industry leader, continuously enhancing its A.I. capabilities.

Vantagepoint's dual-patented, predictive A.I.-driven forecasts and Global Intermarket Analysis enable traders to anticipate market movements 1-3 days in advance. With third-party verified accuracy, VantagePoint's A.I. forecasts significantly outperform the typical 27% accuracy of market "gurus."

While many companies now claim to use A.I., VantagePoint continues to be a stand-out for its longevity, two U.S. patents, and commitment to leading the industry with cutting-edge technology and continuous improvement in their A.I. solutions. Over ten million dollars has been re-invested into research and development in the past ten years.

"For decades, our software has been transforming the lives of traders worldwide," says company President Lane Mendelsohn. "And today, we continue to push full steam ahead with our relentless focus on innovation and advancement. By leveraging our advanced predictive analysis, traders can make more confident decisions on stock selections and better time their trades. If you have trouble finding what to trade, VantagePoint is here to help you."

See how A.I. can transform trading and provide insights, confidence, and timing assistance at a free, live, interactive training. Traders in attendance suggest which markets to be reviewed at each class. Attendees benefit from seeing what the A.I. forecast is for their favorite markets.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance. Traders then know the optimal times to make their trades. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 70 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. See artificial intelligence in action with a demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

