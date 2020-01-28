Children's Hospital Association pledges record-breaking support to Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Association (CHA) committed to a record-breaking donation of $743,300 to support important programs at Children's Minnesota in 2020. The money will fund five pilot initiatives and support eighteen total programs all aimed at improving patient experience and care.

"We're incredibly grateful for this generous donation which will help us fulfill our mission of providing high-quality, family-centered care," said Jenny Soderholm, Children's Foundation president and chief development officer. "These funds will help support vital aspects of care we provide that are not covered by insurance, as well as new clinical programs specifically designed for kids."

The donation will support a wide range of programs including wrap-around-care services like music therapy, Child Life services and Star Studio, the in-house TV channel at Children's Minnesota. The CHA pledge will also benefit Community Connect, an innovative program that helps connect patient families to community resources, such as food, transportation services, legal assistance and housing support.

Five pilot initiatives are among this year's pledges, such as a complex-cardiac-disease caregiver simulation that will teach life-sustaining care practices in a simulated, home-like environment. CHA is also supporting a hearing aid loaner bank with multi-lingual family education. This will be an essential step for inclusive amplification resources in Minnesota.

"We know that rare and challenging circumstances require many hands and extraordinary care," said Erin Bursch, executive director of CHA. "That's why Children's Hospital Association is committed to Children's Minnesota's vision: to deliver health care unlike any other for the most amazing people on Earth."

The full list of programs that will receive support from the CHA pledge can be found on Children's website.

To get involved with CHA and join a family of more than 2,000 volunteers, visit cha-stpaul.org.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

About Children's Hospital Association

Children's Hospital Association (CHA) is a dedicated group of more than 2,000 volunteers who raise funds to invest in innovative, inclusive, and integral health care programs at Children's Minnesota. Over its almost ninety-year history, CHA has contributed more than $24 million, making it the largest cumulative donor to Children's Minnesota. CHA serves tens of thousands of children and their families through these pledges every year. To learn more, please visit www.cha-stpaul.org/.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

Related Links

www.childrensmn.org

