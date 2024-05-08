Children's Minnesota earns LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation

The Kid Experts® once again earn top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is proud to announce it has been re-designated as an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was awarded in the 16th iteration of HRC's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released this week. The HEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey of health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for the second time in a row. This designation reaffirms our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment where every child can thrive and every employee and visitor feels valued," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "This designation is only possible because of our employees' unwavering devotion to our vision of being every family's essential partner in raising healthier children."

Children's Minnesota was one of 384 providers nationwide receiving the top score of 100, earning the "Leader" designation. The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on four core objectives:

Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.

LGBTQ+ patient services and support.

Employee benefits and policies.

Patient and community engagement.

Among the many Children's Minnesota initiatives that met the criteria included the following:

The Children's Minnesota gender health program.

gender health program. Collecting patients' pronouns and preferred name.

Updating patient care policies and procedures to be inclusive of gender and all family types.

Advocacy for LGBTQ+ supportive policies at the state legislature.

An active and engaged employee resource group (ERG) for LGBTQ+ employees and allies.

Educational efforts to ensure employees have the skills, knowledge and abilities to provide an inclusive care environment.

A record 1,065 providers actively participated in the HEI 2024 survey and scoring process.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children's Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota