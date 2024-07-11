Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) Emergency Department Earns International Recognition for Exceptional Care

The CHAM ED, which cares for more than 50,000 children annually from birth to 20 years-old, was recognized for its culture of collaboration, respect and continuous quality improvement. It stood out for how the team coordinates care to address complex conditions like sickle cell disease; the development of tools to keep families informed of activities taking place in the ED; and programming of family-friendly events and education.

"Receiving the Lantern Award was not merely a personal dream, but a testament to our whole team's advocacy for Bronx families," said Janine Llamzon, DNP, MS, AGNP-c, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, Assistant Vice President, Emergency Service Line, Montefiore Health System and assistant professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "This accomplishment underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional care and marks a significant milestone in CHAM ED's ongoing efforts to redefine what is possible."

Part of what distinguishes the CHAM ED is its dedication to enhancing the patient experience through initiatives shaped by personal feedback. For instance, in 2021, Benjamin Quinones, BSN, RN, PCC, introduced patient experience cards in the pediatric ED. These cards ensure families are informed about their child's medical team, provide time estimates for next steps in their care plan, and detail procedures a child may need, all aimed at helping families feel informed and cared for.

"My brother's passing left an indelible ache in my chest, but it also fueled an unwavering determination to contribute to how we deliver pediatric care in a meaningful way," said Quinones. "By having cards that inform families about who their care team is and what is happening from the moment they enter the ED to when patients are discharged, we are adding a personal touch to care, enhancing communication among staff and importantly, ensuring families feel informed and in control, in what can be a stressful and otherwise unpredictable time."

Since 2021, initiatives like the patient experience cards and activities like the Teddy Bear Hospital, where children pretend to be a doctor or nurse caring for stuffed animals, increases the knowledge of families and engages staff in their care. They also reduce patient healthcare-related fears and anxiety.

Another initiative, launched in 2022, ensures that within minutes of arriving, patients at the CHAM ED are warmly greeted by a nurse and promptly assessed. The triage process at the CHAM ED includes evaluating patients as they arrive to determine the severity of their condition and prioritizing their treatment accordingly, averaging just 10 minutes. This swift and thorough initial assessment ensures timely and effective care from the moment patients enter the ED, and these timeframes are significantly lower than the national average.

"Improving emergency medicine and nursing practice is a source of pride for us, particularly in how we foster interdisciplinary teamwork and advocate tirelessly for the best patient care," explained Monika Czarny, MSN, RN, Associate Clinical Director of Nursing, CHAM ED. "The CHAM ED stands out as a special place as the frontline and leadership teams collaborate closely, mutually solving problems, anticipating and addressing evolving needs. This is a model for success not only in pediatric emergency medicine but across healthcare."

The Lantern Award was established in 2010. Part of the comprehensive application process includes submitting stories that illustrate an ED's dedication to patient care as well as initiatives to improve nurse wellbeing. A Lantern Award designation lasts for three years.

The Lantern Award serves as a visible symbol to the consumer that excellence is valued, and that exceptional care is provided.

About Montefiore Health System

