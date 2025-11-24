MONTEFIORE EINSTEIN ADDRESSES YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS WITH UNVEILING OF INPATIENT CENTER FOR CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS

New 21-Bed Inpatient Pediatric Mental Health Center Adds Critical Care Beds to Address Urgent Behavioral and Mental Health Needs in The Bronx, Nearly Doubling Inpatient Capacity

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Kathy Hochul and Dr. Philip Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Einstein, were joined by New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Marie Sullivan, New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, New York State Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, City Councilwoman-elect Shirley Aldebol, and others to announce the completion of Montefiore Einstein's 21-bed inpatient pediatric mental health center in the Bronx. The development of Montefiore Einstein Center for Children's Mental Health of the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Einstein (CHAM) was supported by funding from the Office of Mental Health (OMH) as part of the Governor's pledge to increase the number of inpatient psychiatric beds in the State, as well as funds secured by Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Michael Benedetto from the State Assembly. The project was also made possible by generous philanthropic support from a private donor. The project reflects a strong commitment from New York state leaders to expand youth mental health services.

Montefiore Einstein Center for Children's Mental Health

Nearly 160 million people in the U.S. — including all children in the Bronx — live in areas that have been federally designated as significantly lacking mental health professionals and youth ER visits for mental health have increased by more than 40% in recent years. The new inpatient center is designed to provide best-in-class intensive treatment for youth ages 5–17 years-old with serious behavioral health conditions, including severe depression, anxiety, trauma, suicidal thoughts, psychosis, other acute psychiatric needs, and high-functioning autism spectrum disorders. With mostly private rooms, the center was planned with a focus on patients and their families and developed with their direct input.

Despite the overwhelming need, there are only about 25 acute care child and adolescent inpatient psychiatry beds currently available in the borough. The completion of this center will help close this gap, nearly doubling inpatient capacity in the Bronx, expanding access to care, reducing the need for families to travel far for treatment, while strengthening links to the community and easing pressure on ERs.

"We are committed to increasing options for families that need access to intensive behavioral health services and more importantly, to providing top-notch care to all children who experience serious mental illness," said Governor Hochul. "Montefiore Einstein's state-of-the-art Center for Children's Mental Health represents the strong partnership we have with our community-based hospitals, and our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible care for our youth and support for their families."

"New York State is strongly committed to helping children and young people recover from mental illness so they can live and thrive in their community. Thanks to Montefiore Einstein, this project is adding much-needed inpatient capacity to the Bronx, which will complement the many outpatient services and supports we are expanding throughout this area. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, we are expanding beds and strengthening our network of care to provide high-quality services for our children and families in the Bronx," said Dr. Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of the New York State Office of Mental Health.

"At Montefiore Einstein, we are deeply committed to ensuring that every child, no matter their zip code, has access to world-class healthcare. This new center will transform access to critical mental health services in the Bronx and represents our promise to bring the highest level of expertise and compassion to the communities that need it most. We are profoundly grateful to Governor Hochul and all our partners for this investment which meets today's urgent care needs and builds toward a healthier, more equitable tomorrow," said Philip O. Ozuah, M.D., Ph.D, president and CEO, Montefiore Einstein.

While youth mental health is a national crisis, the Bronx faces some of the most urgent and severe needs in New York State. Of the 282,000 children ages 5–17 living in the Bronx, nearly 60,000 — about 21% — have a diagnosed behavioral health disorder. Too often, children and their families are stalled in getting the care they need, often waiting in emergency departments for a psychiatric bed, with many forced to travel outside the Bronx and even outside of New York for care.

The Montefiore Einstein Center for Children's Mental Health of the Children's Hospital at Montefiore Einstein is scheduled to open to patients on December 15.

The unveiling of a children and adolescent inpatient center in the Bronx will provide families with the care they need," said Carl E. Heastie, New York State Assembly Speaker. "Governor Hochul alongside the Assembly Majority has consistently advocated for services that prioritize the well-being of families, regardless of their circumstances. In the Bronx, we are fortunate to have Governor Kathy Hochul and Assemblyman Michael Benedetto fighting for our families and ensuring that common-sense measures are enacted while keeping the Bronx at the forefront. Thank you to the Montefiore Health Team and everyone involved in making this center a reality."

"For too long, Bronx families have faced limited options when their children are facing mental health crises. This new inpatient center from Montefiore Einstein will change that reality by giving our young people a place to heal, recover, and be supported by experts who understand their needs. I'm deeply thankful to Montefiore for its leadership and honored to have worked with Speaker Heastie and Governor Hochul to secure this project, which represents a major step forward in making youth mental health care more accessible and equitable," said Mike Benedetto, New York State Assemblyman.

"The Bronx has long faced a shortage of mental health resources, especially for our youth. The opening of this center is proof that when state, local, and health system leaders work together, we can deliver meaningful change. I'm proud to celebrate this investment in our children's futures and to see Montefiore Einstein continuing to lead the way in providing accessible, high-quality care for our community," said Nathalia Fernandez, New York State Senator.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems. It is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. It comprises ten hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and over two hundred outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefioreeinstein.org . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram, and LinkedIn , or view us on Facebook and YouTube .

SOURCE Montefiore Health System