Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Establishes Morgan Family Endowed Chair of Pediatric Surgery

"This endowed chair recognizes Dr. Mattei's outstanding career as an exceptional pediatric general and thoracic surgeon," said N. Scott Adzick, MD, CHOP's Surgeon-in-Chief. "He has positively impacted families from all over the world, reviewing and taking on cases, as well as providing second opinions for families and offering his expert insight into innovative treatment options at CHOP."

Endowments at CHOP provide guaranteed funding for a wide array of essential work, from specific areas of research to vital patient care and social, emotional, and financial support for families in need. The Morgan Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Surgery will enable Dr. Mattei to continue his research to help overcome unsolved problems in pediatric surgical oncology.

Born in South Philadelphia, Dr. Mattei graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School, completed his general surgical residency and research fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and trained in pediatric surgery at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He has developed special research interests and clinical expertise in several areas, including pediatric surgical oncology and inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. Mattei is the CHOP Department of Surgery liaison with the Children's Oncology Group and participates in national clinical trials of treatment options for children with cancer. He is also part of the CHOP Solid Tumor Program, where he helps formulate therapeutic plans for children with solid tumors who need surgery in addition to chemotherapy and radiation.

Additionally, Dr. Mattei serves as Vice Chair for Quality, Safety and Outcomes for the Department of Surgery and Director of the Surgical Quality Improvement Program. He is active in designing, overseeing, and conducting quality improvement projects at CHOP. Dr. Mattei is also an associate professor of Surgery in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He has been invited to speak as a clinical thought leader at numerous conferences and lectures at other institutions to discuss his expertise in surgical oncology, surgery for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and other aspects of pediatric surgery.

The Morgan family has been a supporter of CHOP since 1984, and is a member of the prestigious Chairman's Circle, reserved for supporters whose cumulative giving to CHOP exceeds $1 million. The Morgan family, which includes Mitchell L. Morgan and his wife, Dr. Hilarie Morgan, recognizes the important role that CHOP plays in the Greater Philadelphia area and beyond. With a combined bequest by Mitchell's late uncle, Raymond R. Welsh, Mitchell and Dr. Hilarie Morgan have established the Morgan Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Surgery at CHOP. Mitchell Morgan is the founder, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Properties. Dr. Hilarie Morgan, a psychologist, was formerly in private practice in Philadelphia.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country.

