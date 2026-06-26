Children's Lighthouse Builds Mid-Year Momentum With Strategic Growth, Technology Innovation and New School Development

The early education franchise advances expansion plans, strengthens franchisee support systems and positions for long-term growth in high-demand markets.

DALLAS, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As it enters the second half of 2026, Children's Lighthouse is continuing to build on the momentum generated by a record-setting 2025, advancing school development projects, investing in franchisee support technology and expanding its presence in high-demand markets across the country. The company had groundbreakings in Hockley Jubilee and Northlake in April, and plans to open a school in Fulshear this summer.

"We've spent the first half of the year doing exactly what we set out to do, supporting our franchisees, advancing projects already in the pipeline and preparing for the next phase of growth," said Matt Kelton, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We're being intentional about where we grow, who we partner with and how we support our schools. That approach continues to position us well for long-term success."

Children's Lighthouse operates in a recession-resistant and essential category. More than two-thirds of U.S. children under age 6 live in households where both parents work, for example, which drives increasing demand for trusted childcare and early education solutions. The U.S. childcare market was valued at approximately $59 billion in 2023 and is projected to exceed $88 billion by 2033.

Children's Lighthouse addresses that demand through its proprietary Lighthouse Pathways® curriculum, which combines age-appropriate education with character development and values-based learning. The curriculum includes Lighthouse BRIGHT® for infants and toddlers, Lighthouse CARES® for preschool-aged children and xSTREAM Quest® for school-age students, helping children develop academic, social and emotional skills at every stage.

Throughout the first half of 2026, Children's Lighthouse continued advancing development projects across its system, including celebrating the groundbreaking of its first Tennessee location and supporting franchisees through site selection, real estate acquisition and development planning.

The brand has also continued building momentum in Florida, one of its key growth markets. Following its participation at The National Franchise Show in Orlando earlier this year, Children's Lighthouse remains focused on expanding throughout Central Florida, Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida, where population growth and demand for early education continue creating opportunities for new schools.

In addition to development activity, Children's Lighthouse has invested heavily in operational support and technology during the first half of the year.

The brand recently launched a suite of AI-powered tools designed to improve communication, streamline marketing efforts and help franchisees spend more time focused on children, families and school operations. These tools include AI-powered website chat, automated review management, enhanced listings management and advanced call-tracking capabilities.

"Technology should help our franchisees focus on what matters most," said Colin Berry, Vice President of Brand Development. "These tools are designed to remove administrative burdens, improve responsiveness and create a better experience for both families and operators."

The new AI systems allow prospective families to receive immediate answers outside of business hours while helping schools maintain consistent online engagement and reputation management across the system.

Earlier this year, Children's Lighthouse franchisees and the leadership team also gathered at the brand's annual Franchise Conference, where the theme of Culture and Connection reinforced the importance of operational excellence and alignment across the growing system.

"As we continue to scale, culture remains one of our greatest strengths," Kelton said. "The conference reminded us that strong relationships, consistent execution and shared values are what drive success across every school."

Looking ahead, Children's Lighthouse remains focused on several key target markets, including Orlando, Tampa, Austin, Indianapolis, Nashville, Raleigh and Charlotte, where population growth and family demographics align well with the brand's model.

"We're laying the foundation for where this brand will be five, 10 and 20 years from now," Kelton said. "The momentum we're seeing today is really a reflection of the strength of our franchisees, our team and the growing need for the services we provide."

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/childrens-lighthouse.

About Children's Lighthouse

The Children's Lighthouse brand was established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1997. The Children's Lighthouse Early Learning Schools® brand promises to create a safe, fun, and happy place that gives children confidence, a sense of comfort today, and a lifelong love of learning, friendship, and community. Children's Lighthouse focuses on age-appropriate and values-based curriculums that focus on kindergarten readiness and creating lifelong learners. In 2025, Children's Lighthouse was ranked on the Entrepreneur 500 and as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review. In 2024, Children's Lighthouse was featured on the Franchise Times Top 400.

Contact: Lauren Turner, Mainland; [email protected]

SOURCE Children's Lighthouse