Children's Lighthouse Builds Texas Momentum With New Openings and Groundbreakings Across the State

As demand for high-quality early childhood education continues to grow across Texas, Children's Lighthouse is doubling down on its home-state expansion.

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new school opening planned in Fulshear this summer, an April groundbreaking in Hockley Jubilee, and another groundbreaking in Northlake that same month, Children's Lighthouse is actively expanding its footprint and filling in key markets across the state where it was founded. The latest wave of Texas development, which includes five new Texas franchises awarded year-to-date and five slated to open in 2027, reflects both strong demand from multi-unit franchisees and growing interest from families seeking an education-first approach to child care.

"This is a meaningful moment for us as a brand," said Matt Kelton, Vice President of Development for Children's Lighthouse. "Texas has always been our foundation, and what we're seeing now is a new level of demand from both families and franchisees who understand the value of what we offer. These openings and groundbreakings aren't just growth for growth's sake — they're a direct response to communities asking for more access to high-quality early education."

Kelton noted that the brand's expansion across Texas is strategic. These markets rank among the nation's fastest-growing cities, and the resulting population growth is driving the need for reliable, education-focused child care options.

"We're very thoughtful about where we grow," he said. "In Texas, you have strong population migration, young families moving into suburban areas and communities that are underserved when it comes to early education. Our model is designed to meet that need in a scalable, consistent way."

A Model Built for Texas Families

Children's Lighthouse has long positioned itself as an early learning school built around curriculum and long-term developmental outcomes.

"Our schools are designed to give children a foundation that carries forward into their academic journey," Kelton said. "Parents in Texas are looking for more than supervision. They want a place where their children are learning, growing and being prepared for what's next. That's exactly where we fit."

This approach is especially relevant in fast-growing areas like Fulshear, Hockley and Northlake, where new residential development is bringing an influx of young families in need of dependable child care solutions.

"The pace of growth in these communities is incredible," he said. "When you combine that with a shortage of high-quality early education providers, it creates a real opportunity — not just for franchisees, but for us to make a meaningful impact in those communities."

For existing franchisees like Nadene Habboush, the strength of the Texas market is already clear. A multi-unit owner in North Texas, Habboush has seen how quickly demand can translate into performance.

"Our Princeton location is booming," she said. "We welcomed 111 children by month three."

Her experience highlights both the demand for early education in Texas and the ability of the Children's Lighthouse model to meet that demand effectively.

"The support and the integrity of the brand are phenomenal," she said. "They are incredibly transparent. If we make a mistake, we own it and share the correction with parents. That honesty is vital when you are dealing with little children's lives."

Positioning for What's Next

As Children's Lighthouse continues to build across Texas, the current wave of development represents more than just expansion.

"Texas will always be core to who we are," Kelton said. "But what we're doing now is making sure we're fully built out in the markets where we know we can serve families best. We're closing gaps, opening in high-demand areas and supporting franchisees who want to grow alongside us."

With multiple projects underway and strong validation from operators on the ground, Children's Lighthouse is proving that its Texas roots remain a powerful engine for growth and a foundation for what comes next.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/childrens-lighthouse.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S LIGHTHOUSE

The Children's Lighthouse brand was established in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1997. The Children's Lighthouse Early Learning Schools® brand promises to create a safe, fun, and happy place that gives children confidence, a sense of comfort today, and a lifelong love of learning, friendship, and community. Children's Lighthouse focuses on age-appropriate and values based curriculums that focus on kindergarten readiness and creating lifelong learners. In 2026, Children's Lighthouse was ranked on the Entrepreneur 500 and as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review. In 2024, Children's Lighthouse was featured on the Franchise Times Top 400.

MEDIA CONTACT:

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SOURCE Children's Lighthouse