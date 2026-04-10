Children's Lighthouse Builds Momentum in Q1 2026 With School Groundbreakings and National Franchisee Conference

The early education franchise continues its intentional expansion with new school development and a growing pipeline in high-demand markets.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Lighthouse, the nationally recognized early learning school franchise, is building on strong momentum in 2026 following a record-setting 2025.

Building on a year that included 15 franchise signings, new market entries, and multiple school openings, the brand has already made meaningful progress toward its 2026 growth goals. Most notably, Children's Lighthouse celebrated a groundbreaking for its first Tennessee location.

"We've been really intentional with where we want to expand," said Matt Kelton, Vice President of Franchise Development. "What you're seeing now is the result of that strategy taking hold, entering the right markets with the right partners, and building a foundation for long-term success."

Children's Lighthouse is growing in a category that continues to see strong demand. Early childhood education remains essential for many families, especially with more than two-thirds of U.S. children under 6 living in households where both parents work. The U.S. childcare market size was valued at $59 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around $88 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2024 and 2033.

Children's Lighthouse serves this demand with its comprehensive Lighthouse Pathways® approach to learning. This proprietary program focuses on three individualized, research-based, and age-appropriate learning tracks designed to meet each child where they are. Lighthouse BRIGHT® caters to children as young as six weeks old through two years old. Lighthouse CARES® focuses on children from two to five years, while xSTREAM Quest® caters to school-aged children. In the xSTREAM Quest program, students take part in projects built around science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math (STREAM). Through classroom instruction and hands-on activities, Children's Lighthouse helps children build the skills and confidence they need in school and beyond. Maintaining high standards of operational and educational excellence, each Children's Lighthouse school is independently owned and operated and may have its own Cognia™ or other accreditation.

"Parents everywhere are looking for high-quality, values-based early education, and Children's Lighthouse continues to deliver on that promise," Kelton said. "Our schools are full, our families are happy, and that demand is what fuels responsible growth."

In addition to the Tennessee groundbreaking, Children's Lighthouse is actively working with franchisees to secure prime real estate and move projects through the development pipeline — a critical focus as competition for sites intensifies nationwide.

A major catalyst for the brand's Q1 momentum was its 2026 Franchise Conference, where franchisees and leadership aligned around a clear theme: Culture and Connection.

"This conference was really about alignment," Kelton said. "As a system, we've built strong demand. Now it's about executing at a high level across every school, every day. Culture and connection are operational drivers. When those two things are strong, performance follows."

As part of its 2026 strategy, Children's Lighthouse is continuing to invest in systems that support both franchisee performance and brand differentiation. This includes the rollout of AI-powered tools designed to improve responsiveness and lead conversion at the school level, as well as systemwide initiatives like pursuing Cognia accreditation.

"We're entering a phase where consistency across the system is what will separate us in the market," Kelton said. "The systems are in place. Now it's about how well we use them."

In addition, the brand is helping franchisees navigate development more strategically through build-to-suit options, SBA financing support and site selection programs, which are all aimed at securing high-quality locations in increasingly competitive markets.

As Children's Lighthouse grows, the brand is concentrating on metro areas where more families are moving in and demand for early education remains strong. Target markets for 2026 include Austin, Indianapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, and Charlotte.

"We are not trying to grow for the sake of growth," Kelton said. "We are focused on quality over quantity and making sure we're entering markets where our model truly resonates with families and franchisees."

With multiple schools in development, new markets opening and a clear strategic roadmap in place, Children's Lighthouse is entering the remainder of 2026 with confidence. The brand was also recognized on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list earlier this year.

"We're laying the groundwork for long-term, sustainable growth," Kelton said. "This year is about building on the momentum we've created and continuing to execute at a high level across the system."

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/childrens-lighthouse.

About Children's Lighthouse

The Children's Lighthouse brand was established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1997. The Children's Lighthouse Early Learning Schools® brand promises to create a safe, fun, and happy place that gives children confidence, a sense of comfort today, and a lifelong love of learning, friendship, and community. Children's Lighthouse focuses on age-appropriate and values-based curriculums that focus on kindergarten readiness and creating lifelong learners. In 2025, Children's Lighthouse was ranked on the Entrepreneur 500 and as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review. In 2024, Children's Lighthouse was featured on the Franchise Times Top 400.

SOURCE Children's Lighthouse