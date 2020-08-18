Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic announce pediatric cardiovascular collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic announced today that they have reached the next phase of an agreement to collaborate in the care of children with congenital heart disease. This phase of the agreement adds pediatric cardiology to the existing cardiovascular surgery collaboration, which began in January 2020, and builds on each organization's shared culture and passion for children as well as the complementary strengths of both programs.

The Mayo Clinic – Children's Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative is one of the largest and strongest pediatric cardiovascular programs in the country.

"This collaboration enables Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic physicians to treat increased numbers of patients with serious or complex medical conditions, with the goal to improve outcomes for our most vulnerable patients," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "Through this collaboration, we will expand our ability to share knowledge and expertise, and drive innovations in care delivery, experience and research."

Children's Minnesota and Mayo Clinic will share talent and resources in order to provide the highest quality pediatric cardiology and cardiovascular surgery services. As part of the agreement, physicians from each organization will provide coverage for each other in Rochester and Minneapolis.

"We are proud to build on our long-standing relationship with Children's Minnesota to provide the best care for our patients," said Dr. Jonathan Johnson, Mayo Clinic pediatric cardiologist. "Ultimately, our goal is to enhance patient experience and deliver the highest quality outcomes."

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

