Star Gala inspires $2.3 million in giving to support Children's Minnesota neuroscience program and first-of-its kind pediatric surgery suite

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is thrilled to announce the 32nd annual Star Gala raised $2.3 million to benefit the nonprofit pediatric health system's neuroscience program. Star Gala is regarded as one of the biggest nights of the year for the Twin Cities philanthropic community. This year's event supported The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota who treat a wide range of nervous system illnesses and injuries such as concussions, brain tumors, epilepsy and rare disorders in kids from birth to age 21.

Donations also supported The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation iMRI Surgical Suite, a state-of-the-art surgery facility at Children's Minnesota that is the first of its kind in North America.

"The Children's Minnesota neuroscience program strives to serve as both a trusted resource and a beacon of hope for patient families across our region seeking expert care for their child's brain or nervous system condition – establishing and maintaining that trust is built on providing world class care, cutting-edge technology and pioneering research," said Dr. Meysam Kebriaei, medical director of the neurosurgery program at Children's Minnesota. "Philanthropy is absolutely critical to this mission. I'm grateful to everyone who supported this year's Star Gala and to our generous community who supports our organization year-round."

The 32nd annual Star Gala, hosted by KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos, brought business leaders, philanthropists and community members to The Depot in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 13. Previous Star Galas supported life-saving programs at Children's Minnesota such as neonatology, cancer and blood disorders and genomic medicine. Star Gala was made possible by presenting sponsor APi Group with additional support from Best Buy, Co. Inc., Great Clips and UnitedHealth Group.

B-roll of The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation iMRI Surgical Suite is available here.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children's Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota