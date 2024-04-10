Children's Minnesota expands specialty care services in Minnetonka

Seven specialties coming to Children's Minnesota Surgery and Specialty Center in Minnetonka, with primary care and outpatient lab to be added later in 2024

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is proud to announce the expansion of specialty care services at the Children's Minnesota Surgery and Specialty Center in Minnetonka. The expansion advances the pediatric health system's commitment to improving access to comprehensive pediatric care for families in the western Twin Cities metro community. It will also allow more seamless collaboration among clinicians from different specialties within the center.

"As families juggle busy schedules, accessing comprehensive health care for their kids in one location is vital. By expanding our specialty care offerings at our Minnetonka campus, we are providing families in the west metro convenient access to even more of our kid experts," said Monica Schiller, vice president of operational-clinical services lines and ambulatory services at Children's Minnesota. "This expansion is another step forward in our vision to meet families where they live and provide a seamless patient experience throughout our organization."

New specialty clinics available in April and May at the Minnetonka campus:

New specialty clinics opening in summer/fall:

Adolescent health.

Hematology.

Nephrology.

The following specialty care clinics in Minnetonka are moving to a new, renovated space in April:

In September, the Children's Minnesota Partners in Pediatrics Primary Care Clinic in Plymouth will re-locate to Minnetonka. Additionally, the organization's first outpatient laboratory collection center will open to provide testing for services provided on the Minnetonka campus. Once complete, nearly 20 services will be available at the Minnetonka Surgery and Specialty Center, supporting an anticipated 8,000 new visits this year.

To learn about all services provided at the Children's Minnesota Minnetonka campus please visit: www.childrensmn.org/MinnetonkaUpdates.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children's Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

