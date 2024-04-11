The Mother Baby Center at United Hospital recognized for excellent outcomes for Black patients by U.S. News & World Report

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mother Baby Center, a partnership between Allina Health and Children's Minnesota, is proud to announce The Mother Baby Center in St. Paul has been recognized for its success in supporting Black maternal health by U.S. News & World Report for Black Maternal Health Week 2024.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our teams at The Mother Baby Center," said William Wagner, MD, interim vice president, Women's Health Services at Allina Health. "We are dedicated to ensuring that every expectant parent receives the highest quality care, regardless of race or background. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence in maternal health and reinforces our commitment to delivering care that is inclusive, supportive and equitable for all."

U.S. News' analysis of all High-Performing Maternity Care Hospitals in the U.S. identified just 26 hospitals nationwide achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients.

U.S. News identified hospitals that:

Rated High Performing in U.S. News' Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Served at least 20 Black patients per year.

Had newborn complication rates of less than 2.62%.

Had c-section rates of less than 23.9% (among hospitals providing a higher level of care) or 23.6% (among hospitals not providing a higher level of care) among Black patients.

Founded by Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), Black Maternal Health Week is held every April as part of National Minority Health Month; this year is the seventh annual observation of Black Maternal Health Week.

