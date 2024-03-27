Children's Minnesota Foundation Board of Directors adds six new members

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota announced today the appointment of six new members to its Foundation board of directors. The newly appointed members bring extensive experience in business, finance, law, arts and culture. They will each serve a 3-year term.

"We are thrilled to welcome such influential leaders from our community to the Foundation board of directors," said Jennifer Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "As we celebrate 100 years of caring for children, the perspectives of our board members are critical to shaping the future of our philanthropic work and ensuring the kid experts at Children's Minnesota continue to be the essential partner in raising healthier children for generations to come."

The newly appointed Foundation board of directors are:

Joe Francis , owner and CEO, Central McGowan.

, owner and CEO, Central McGowan. Chris Harrington , president and CEO, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

, president and CEO, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Julie McDonough , Minnesota market president and private wealth management executive, Old National Bank.

, market president and private wealth management executive, Old National Bank. Hao Nguyen, director, Trials Division, Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

Attorney's Office. Nawal Noor , founder and CEO, Noor Companies .

, founder and CEO, . Emily Reitan , managing director, Project Consulting Group.

The following are the Children's Minnesota Foundation Board of Directors Officers and remaining members for 2024:

Chair: Rebecca Lieberman , vice president, People, Optum.

, vice president, People, Optum. Vice Chair: Nestor Jaramillo , president and CEO, Nuwellis Inc.

, president and CEO, Nuwellis Inc. Treasurer: Nico Wyrobek , owner and CEO, Northstar Balloons LLC.

, owner and CEO, Northstar Balloons LLC. Secretary: Emily Pryor Winton , deputy general counsel, Children's Minnesota .

, deputy general counsel, Children's . Officer: Jennifer Soderholm , CDO and president, Children's Minnesota .

, CDO and president, Children's . Officer: Brenda McCormick , chief financial officer, Children's Minnesota .

, chief financial officer, Children's . Ryan Bartley , senior vice president, market officer, Link Logistics.

, senior vice president, market officer, Link Logistics. Marty Bassett , president and CEO, Walman Optical Company.

, president and CEO, Walman Optical Company. Jon Biermann , associate director of reporting, Optum.

, associate director of reporting, Optum. Traci Bransford , attorney and partner, Stinson LLP.

, attorney and partner, Stinson LLP. Terry Clark , chief marketing officer, UnitedHealth Group; chief marketing and customer officer, Optum.

, chief marketing officer, UnitedHealth Group; chief marketing and customer officer, Optum. Jacqueline Lloyd Cunningham , deputy director, Livability Marketing, Explore Minnesota.

, deputy director, Livability Marketing, Explore Minnesota. Sharon Murphy Garber , community volunteer.

, community volunteer. Archelle Georgiou , MD, president, Georgiou Consulting.

, MD, president, Georgiou Consulting. Marc Gorelick , MD, president and CEO, Children's Minnesota .

, MD, president and CEO, Children's . Simone Hardeman-Jones , executive director, GreenLight Twin Cities.

, executive director, GreenLight Twin Cities. Jessica Henrichs , president, Colle McVoy .

, president, . Briana Koch , business operations manager, Ryan Companies.

, business operations manager, Ryan Companies. Jeryn Konezny , lawyer and community volunteer.

, lawyer and community volunteer. Paul Lapadat , CEO, Dessert Holdings.

, CEO, Dessert Holdings. Ann McGarry , head of enterprise marketing and branding, Securian Financial Group.

, head of enterprise marketing and branding, Securian Financial Group. Raquel Melo , vice president, Product Innovation, Dairy Farmers of America.

, vice president, Product Innovation, Dairy Farmers of America. Cathy Muggee , community volunteer.

Anne Novak , wealth advisor, Cresset Capital.

, wealth advisor, Cresset Capital. Mara Ryan , managing partner, Baccus Group.

, managing partner, Baccus Group. Steve Ryan , finance attorney and partner, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

, finance attorney and partner, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. Tawnya Stewart , chief people and culture officer, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures.

, chief people and culture officer, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures. Stephanie Thomes , senior investment consultant, Mercer.

, senior investment consultant, Mercer. Maria Troje , senior vice president, Customer Sales and Service, Minnesota Wild.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children's Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

