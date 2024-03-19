Children's Minnesota Hospital Board of Directors adds new member

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota announced today the appointment of Matt Van Slooten to its hospital board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2024. As CEO of United Properties, Van Slooten brings a wealth of experience in real estate as well as business operations to the hospital board of directors. He will serve a 3-year term.

"For 100 years, the kid experts at Children's Minnesota have been committed to providing the highest-quality care to children and families in our community and our board of directors is essential to ensuring the voice and needs of our community are at the heart of everything we do," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "I'm confident that Matt will provide invaluable perspectives as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of children and families for the next 100 years."

The following are Children's Minnesota Hospital Board of Directors Officers for 2024:

Chair: JJ Kuhn, senior vice president and chief compliance officer, Solventum Corporation.

JJ Kuhn, senior vice president and chief compliance officer, Solventum Corporation. Vice Chair: Archelle Georgiou , MD, president, Georgiou Consulting.

, MD, president, Georgiou Consulting. Treasurer: Jeff von Gillern , former vice chair, technology and operations services, U.S. Bancorp.

, former vice chair, technology and operations services, U.S. Bancorp. Secretary: Andrew Pugh , senior vice president and chief legal officer, Children's Minnesota (ex officio).

The full Children's Minnesota Hospital Board of Directors for 2024 is as follows:

Garfield Bowen , vice president, social and environmental justice, 3M .

, vice president, social and environmental justice, . Shelley Carthen Watson , president and CEO, YWCA Minneapolis.

, former vice chair, technology and operations services, U.S. Bancorp. Tom Goodmanson , CEO, EcoOnline Global.

, CEO, EcoOnline Global. Marc H. Gorelick , MD, MSCE, president and CEO, Children's Minnesota .

, MD, MSCE, president and CEO, Children's . Linda Hall , PhD, entrepreneur-in-residence, Carlson School of Business, University of Minnesota .

, PhD, entrepreneur-in-residence, of Business, . Chris Hedberg , chief financial officer, AB CarVal Investors.

, chief financial officer, AB CarVal Investors. Jean Kane , former CEO, Colliers International.

Jim Leslie , chair of the board, James D. Leslie Family Foundation.

, chair of the board, James D. Leslie Family Foundation. Rebecca Lieberman , vice president, People, Optum.

, vice president, People, Optum. Damu McCoy , executive vice president, talent acquisition, Wells Fargo.

, executive vice president, talent acquisition, Wells Fargo. William Mize , MD, FACR, medical director of Radiology and vice chief of staff, Children's Minnesota .

, MD, FACR, medical director of Radiology and vice chief of staff, Children's . Brooke Moore , MD, MPH, pediatric pulmonologist, Children's Respiratory and Critical Care Specialists, chief of staff, Children's Minnesota .

, MD, MPH, pediatric pulmonologist, Children's Respiratory and Critical Care Specialists, chief of staff, Children's . Anna Richo , corporate senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, corporate secretary, Cargill.

, corporate senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, corporate secretary, Cargill. Matt Van Slooten , CEO, United Properties.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children's Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

