Children's Minnesota launches fundraiser to support local kids fighting cancer

"In these uncertain times, we can't forget about the kids in our community who are facing difficult diagnoses and need our support now more than ever," said Jennifer Soderholm, chief development officer and president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "Children's Minnesota cares for more kids with cancer and blood disorders than any other program in the region. We are committed to providing the best treatment plans for our kids along with so many other services that are essential to supporting families during their cancer journeys. This wouldn't be possible without our generous business partners and individual supporters."

By shopping at one of more than 30 participating businesses or donating directly to Children's Minnesota, the public is invited to support local kids fighting cancer. Funds go to the Cancer Kids Fund, which allows patient families to access wrap around services that make a difference. This includes ensuring specialists like nutritionists, psychologists and care coordinators are part of each child's medical team. Donations also help alleviate some financial burden off of families by covering expenses like meals and parking as well as providing overnight accommodations to families traveling from out of town.

The Shine Bright for Cancer Kids campaign includes generous contributions from Alliant Engineering, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, MN Brands for Good, Thrifty White Pharmacy, Apple Pick'n Days and many more generous partners. For more information about the campaign, to make an online donation or to join as a partnering business, please visit: childrensmn.org/shinebrightforkids.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

