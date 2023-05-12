Children's Minnesota opens new specialty center in Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is pleased to announce it has opened a second location for specialty care services in Maple Grove. The Children's Minnesota Primary Care and Specialty Center – Maple Grove (Bass Lake Road) is located in the same building next to our existing Partners in Pediatrics (PIP) Primary Care Clinic. The new location will allow patient families to access more services at one convenient location.

The Children’s Minnesota Primary Care and Specialty Center – Maple Grove (Bass Lake Road) location will be providing both primary care and specialty services.

"As the kid experts, access to quality care is one of our top priorities," said Monica Schiller, vice president of ambulatory services at Children's Minnesota. "We are excited to open our new Maple Grove location and care for more children and families in the northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities metro."

The following specialties are available at the new location:

Children's Minnesota's locations in Maple Grove are broken down by the specialties each offers. The Children's Minnesota Primary Care and Specialty Center – Maple Grove (Bass Lake Road) location provides both primary care and specialty services from the programs listed above. The Children's Minnesota Specialty Center – Maple Grove (Elm Creek Blvd) location provides services from our physical medicine and rehabilitation program and diabetes and endocrinology program.

Maple Grove locations

Children's Minnesota Primary Care and Specialty Center – Maple Grove (Bass Lake Road) Bass Lake Center

12720 Bass Lake Road

Maple Grove, MN 55369 Children's Minnesota Specialty Center – Maple Grove (Elm Creek Blvd) 7767 Elm Creek Blvd N #300

Maple Grove, MN 55434

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota is one system serving kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary care clinics, multiple specialty clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids Experts™ in our region, Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota