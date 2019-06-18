Children's Minnesota receives three national U.S. News & World Report rankings

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report announced today that Children's Minnesota has been named one of America's Best Children's Hospitals, ranking the pediatric system for three key specialty areas in its 2019-2020 rankings released online Tuesday.

The bellwether report, in its 13th year, recognizes the top 50 pediatric facilities across the nation in 10 specialties. They include areas such as cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

Children's is among the top 50 facilities, ranking No. 38 in pulmonology, No. 42 in diabetes and endocrinology, and No. 43 in neonatology.

"The U.S. News & World Report recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing our patients with the highest-quality care available," said Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "Patients and families from across the region are assured that Children's Minnesota provides the specialized expertise they need, complimented by advanced technologies and treatments, research, education and top clinical outcomes. We are proud of this honor from U.S. News as well as the Children's Minnesota team that provides excellent care to kids and their families."

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and advice for consumers, introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The report is the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The rankings rely on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The methodology takes into account patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

"The rankings, coupled with guidance from pediatricians, help families make better-informed decisions about where to find high-quality, compassionate care for their children when they need it most," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News.

More information about the rankings and methodology are available online at http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings and will be published in the U.S. News Best Hospitals 2020 guidebook, available in stores mid-September.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

