Chili's® Turns Heads this Summer with New $6 Bombshell Marg

Inspired by the energy of reality TV's summer romances and unforgettable connections, the July Margarita of the Month arrives nationwide

DALLAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Chili's® Grill & Bar is making an entrance with the Bombshell Margarita of the Month, available nationwide through July 31 for just $6. Whether celebrating a new couple or unpacking TV drama, the Bombshell Marg is the perfect complement to every debrief.

Chili’s® Grill & Bar is making an entrance with the Bombshell Margarita of the Month, available nationwide through July 31 for just $6.

Made with el Jimador® Blanco Tequila, Monin® Dragonfruit, triple sec, strawberry puree and house-made sour, the Bombshell Marg delivers a vibrant blend of sweet and citrusy flavors. Proudly display where your loyalty lies with the custom Bombshell vs. OG swizzle stick served in each Bombshell Marg, while supplies last.

"We know our guests are breaking down the drama of the summer's biggest romances with their friends, often sitting around booths right here at Chili's," said George Felix, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Brinker International. "The Bombshell Marg is a fun way for us to recognize that passion and be part of the conversation in a way only we can — serving a great, affordable margarita."

The Bombshell Marg is the latest addition to Chili's fan-favorite Margarita of the Month lineup. After serving nearly 30 million margaritas in 2025, Chili's continues to keep the marg conversation flowing with monthly drops inspired by trending flavors, seasonality and culture's biggest moments, from nostalgic throwbacks to trending obsessions.

Guests who plan their calendars around each Margarita of the Month can join Chili's Margarita of the Month Club at chilis.com/motmclub. Members can track their monthly margarita journey with collectible digital stickers, build streaks throughout the year and shop exclusive Margarita of the Month Club merchandise, including a new Bombshell Marg "I got a marg!" tank top, available at welcometochilis.com on July 1, while supplies last.

Fans can make their bombshell (marg) debut now at participating Chili's locations nationwide for just $6. For more information and to find a Bombshell Marg at a location near you, visit chilis.com. At participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili's was honored in 2025 as one of Fast Company's Brands that Matter and Inc.'s Best in Business. The brand was also named Ad Age's Brand of the Year in 2025 and 2026. Founded in 1975, Chili's is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States. Chili's operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili's was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili's has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook , or join Chili's on TikTok.

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar