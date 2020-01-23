Chimelong Debuts as Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival's Strategic Partner In Monaco

In November 2019, the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and Chimelong Group formally established a strategic cooperation . The logo representing the collaboration was unveiled at the venue of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. Kiko and Kika, Chimelong Group's two mascots, gave the first performance and interacted with Monaco denizens, adding a new twist to the traditional local carnival.

Su Zhanhang, Vice President of Chimelong Group, who is also a judge of the 44th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival attended the festival and several circus-themed international conferences, events and banquets. Mr. Su pointed out that there is enormous potential for circus cooperation between China and Europe. The European circus industry hopes to enter into the Chinese market while China looks to spread its circus culture to Europe, opening up significant opportunities for collaboration between the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and Chimelong Group.

"Through cooperation, we will jointly promote our circus festivals as well as circus art and culture worldwide. Chimelong also plans to establish a circus academy in China, providing a venue where circus talents from all over the world can exchange ideas," Mr. Su said.

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, president of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, said that the efforts made by Chimelong Group to promote the development of circus culture are evident to all and that the cooperation between the two sides will be inevitable and long-lasting. Everyone at the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival is moved by the Chinese delegation's spirit of constant improvement and exploration, which is the key to the excellent reputation that Chinese circus programs have gained in Europe. "Audiences in Monaco and Europe are learning about Chinese culture through the circus, which serves as a bridge for cross-cultural communication."

Founded by the late Prince Rainier III of Monaco, father of Princess Stéphanie, in 1974, the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival is one of the world's top circus events and is recognized as the "Oscars" of the circus community. With 20 years of experience in the circus sector, Chimelong Group has organized six China International Circus Festivals.

In January of 2016, Mr. Su Zhigang, Chairman of Chimelong Group was named Circus Ambassador of the Year by the World Circus Federation at the 40th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. In November 2019, the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and Chimelong Group formally signed a long-term cooperation agreement on the integration and promotion of circus art and culture. The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and the China International Circus Festival will work together to enhance each other's influence. The circus will play a more significant role in deepening the friendship between China and Monaco.

About Chimelong

Founded 30 years ago, Chimelong Group is a tourism group integrating theme parks, resort hotels, cultural performing arts, business conventions, catering and leisure. As the leader of the Chinese tourism industry, the Chimelong Group owns the Guangzhou Chimelong Tourism Resort and the Zhuhai Chimelong International Ocean Resort, as well as the Qingyuan Chimelong Resort which is a forest and ecological theme resort under construction.

SOURCE Chimelong Group