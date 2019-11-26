Chimelong Forms Strategic Cooperation With International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo

"Both China International Circus Festival and Zhuhai are each incredibly beautiful, and we are more than thrilled to sign the cooperation agreement between Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and Chimelong Group, to drive the circus industry to the next stage of development," Princess Stéphanie said at the ceremony.

Chimelong Group Chairman Su Zhigang said, "With the strategic cooperation, Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and Chimelong Group will jointly promote circus art and culture around the world through mutual visits and exchanges, to continuously improve the circus-going experience, bring more and better performances to audiences worldwide, and, finally, to bring joy and happiness to circus-goers."

Princess Stéphanie is the youngest member of the royal family of the Principality of Monaco and the sister of Albert II, H.S.H. Prince of Monaco. Currently 9th in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne, she is the chairperson of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival.

During the 6th China International Circus Festival, Princess Stéphanie visited Guangzhou and Zhuhai, with stops at China International Circus Festival, Guangzhou Chimelong Tourist Resort and Zhuhai Chimelong International Ocean Tourist Resort where, on the morning of November 23, she signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Chimelong Group on behalf of Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, announcing the strategic cooperation.

Over 200 performers of 24 circus troupes from 22 countries and regions performed some of the world's most exciting circus acts at the 6th China International Circus Festival, the first time that the event was held jointly with the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. The China International Circus Festival was also attended by some of the circus industry's most authoritative figures, including Urs Pilz, Vice President of Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival; Peter Dubinsky, President of Firebird Productions in the USA; Fabio Montico, Presient of International Circus Festival of Italy-Latina; and Georgy Eradze, Artistic Director and Chief Director of the Russian State Circus Company (Rosgoscirk).

Urs Pilz commented, "As a result of the experience accumulated during the past six festivals, China International Circus Festival has become the must-be-at-venue and big stage for the world's leading circus artists due to its leading position in the industry." Peter Dubinsky said, "Despite the many challenges facing the world's circus sector, China's circus market is continually developing and growing, which is proving to be a significant factor in maintaining the heritage that has been built up over centuries as well as to assuring the future development of global circus culture."

Su Zhigang said, "In order to further promote the development of a circus culture worldwide, Chimelong Group will set up a circus college, allowing circus troupes from all over the world to have their best performers serve as instructors in a 'talent exchange'."

Chimelong Group plans to continue to increase investment in circus and tourism development, making Chimelong a world-class tourist destination.

About Chimelong

Founded 30 years ago, Chimelong Group is a tourism group integrating theme parks, resort hotels, cultural performing arts, business conventions, catering and leisure. As the leader of the Chinese tourism industry, the Chimelong Group owns the Guangzhou Chimelong Tourism Resort and the Zhuhai Chimelong International Ocean Resort, as well as the Qingyuan Chimelong Forest Theme Scenic Spot under construction.

