ChimeTV, America's Only English-Language Asian Entertainment Cable Network, to Launch Later This Year

"ChimeTV signifies something necessary and important at this time in our history, and, in essence, CHIME means: Changing History in Media Entertainment," Bautista added.

ChimeTV's carriage means the new network will be available to Charter video customers everywhere across the company's 41-state operating footprint, which includes media markets with some of the highest Asian populations in the U.S. such as New York, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Dallas, Tampa and Orlando.

"Charter has a longstanding commitment to delivering programming that reflects the diverse voices and perspectives of our customers," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. "We look forward to adding ChimeTV to our lineup upon its launch and providing millions of Spectrum customers access to its timely and unique Asian-themed lifestyle and entertainment content."

Bob Rose, President of ChimeTV, said, "The network has lined up programming partners, including Singapore-based allrites, a global leader for film and television content, to procure programming, including original productions plus series. allrites has access to some of Asia's most respected studios and is led by executives with vast Asian programming, licensing and Emmy Award-winning production experience; we will serve American audiences content they have never seen."

ChimeTV will soon begin a digital awareness campaign to reach audiences across all social platforms, partnering with top Asian influencers, leading up to the launch of the groundbreaking network. Building on Faith Bautista's current public affairs platform, Owning A Piece of America, which can be seen on Spectrum News 1, the 24/7 network will focus on Asian communities by leaning into Asian Love to combat Asian Hate. It will use PSAs and Town Hall meetings featuring well known AAPI leaders in pop culture, medicine, science, tech, business, politics and sports.

About ChimeTV

ChimeTV is the only 24/7 Asian American-focused general entertainment programming cable network, delivered in English, that is Asian American owned. It will feature content that is entertaining, uplifting, aspiring, funny, and informative while shining a positive light on AAPI communities to promote Asian love, culture and stories. ChimeTV will focus on Asian excellence in entertainment, music, film, beauty, sports, the arts and business, while promoting faith, family and culture. CHIME: Changing History In Media Entertainment!

